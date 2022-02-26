Ukrainians defy Russia’s onslaught for third day as large explosions seen near capital

Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
An explosion lights up the sky to the south of Kyiv, Ukraine, early on Sunday, February 27. That and another large explosion
appeared to have been around Vasylkil, which has a large military airfield and multiple fuel tanks and is about about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Kyiv.
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
People in Kyiv run for cover during shelling on Saturday, February 26.
From Telegram
A photo taken off video shows a man steps in front of a Russian tank along a road in Bakhmach, just over 110 miles northeast of the Ukrainian capitol of Kyiv, Saturday, February 26, 2022.
Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images
Ukrainian service members are seen in Kyiv on the morning of February 26 after fighting with Russians in the capital.
Pierre Crom/Getty Images
A police vehicle patrols the streets of Kyiv on February 26. Mayor Vitali Klitschko extended a citywide curfew
until Monday morning. The curfew will run from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. local time "for more effective defense of the capital and the security of its inhabitants."
Maksim Levin/Reuters
Ukrainian service members take positions at the Vasylkiv military airbase on February 26.
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
This apartment building in Kyiv was damaged by shelling on February 26. The outer walls of several apartment units appeared to be blown out entirely, with the interiors blackened and debris hanging loose.
Mikhail Palinchak/AP
Members of the Territorial Defense Force — Ukraine's military reserve — prepare to defend Kyiv on February 26.
Pierre Crom/Getty Images
People in Kyiv board a train heading to the west of the country on February 26. Kelly Clements, the United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees, told CNN
that more than 120,000 people had left Ukraine while 850,000 were internally displaced.
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Smoke and flames are seen near Kyiv on February 26. Explosions have been seen
and heard in parts of the capital as Ukrainians battle to hold back advancing Russian troops.
Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images
Ukrainian service members collect unexploded shells after fighting with advancing Russian troops in Kyiv early on February 26.
Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images
People cross from Ukraine to Poland at the Korczowa-Krakovets border crossing on February 26.
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video to Facebook
on Friday, February 25, vowing to defend his country as he stood on a Kyiv street with other leaders of his administration. "We are all here," he said. "Our military are here. Citizens and society are here. We are all here defending our independence, our state and it will remain so. Glory to our defenders! Glory to our women defenders! Glory to Ukraine!"
Umit Bektas/Reuters
A woman and her son look out from a train leaving a Kyiv train station as they travel to Lviv on February 25. As Russian troops advance into Kyiv, many people are making their way to Lviv, a city in Ukraine near the Polish border.
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
People walk past a residential building in Kyiv that was hit in an alleged Russian airstrike on February 25.
Tyler Hicks/The New York Times/Redux
The body of a Russian soldier lies next to a Russian vehicle outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, on February 25.
Paul Ursachi/AP
A woman weeps in her car after crossing the border from Ukraine into Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania, on February 25.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
A Ukrainian soldier sits injured from crossfire inside Kyiv on February 25.
Aurel Obreja/AP
A child from Ukraine sleeps in a tent at a humanitarian center in Palanca, Moldova, on February 25.
Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP
A firefighter walks between the ruins of a downed aircraft in Kyiv on February 25.
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Members of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv on February 25.
Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
The body of a school employee, who according to locals was killed in recent shelling, lies in the separatist-controlled town of Horlivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region on February 25.
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
Kyiv residents take shelter in an underground parking garage on February 25.
Ukraine State Emergency Service/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
In this handout photo from the Ukrainian government, firefighters respond to the scene of a residential building on fire in Kyiv on February 25. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, said the city had been hit by "cruise or ballistic missiles."
Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images
A wounded woman stands outside a hospital after an attack on the eastern Ukrainian town of Chuhuiv, outside of Kharkiv, on Thursday, February 24.
Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images
The body of a rocket remains in an apartment after shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv on February 24.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
A boy plays with his tablet in a public basement used as a bomb shelter in Kyiv on February 24.
Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images
A man mourns after an airstrike reportedly hit an apartment complex in Chuhuiv on February 24.
Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Reuters
Rescuers work at a crash site on February 24 after a Ukrainian military plane fell and caught fire outside of Kyiv, according to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service. The cause of the crash wasn't indicated.
Christian Streib/CNN
Sviatoslav Fursin, left, and Yaryna Arieva kneel during their wedding ceremony
at the St. Michael's Cathedral in Kyiv on February 24. They had planned on getting married in May, but they rushed to tie the knot due to the attacks by Russian forces. "We maybe can die, and we just wanted to be together before all of that," Arieva said.
Vadim Ghirda/AP
Ukrainian service members sit atop armored vehicles driving in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region on February 24.
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
People in Kyiv try to board a bus to travel west toward Poland on February 24.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden arrives in the East Room of the White House to address the Russian invasion
on February 24. "Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences," Biden said, laying out a set of measures that will "impose severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time."
Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images
Smoke rises from a military airport in Chuhuiv on February 24. Airports were also hit
in Boryspil, Kharkiv, Ozerne, Kulbakino, Kramatorsk and Chornobaivka.
Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
People seek shelter inside a subway station in Kharkiv on February 24.
From Telegram
Russian military vehicles are seen at the Chernobyl power plant near Pripyat, Ukraine, on February 24. Russian forces have seized control of the the plant,
the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster, according to the agency that manages the area.
Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire after a reported strike in Chuhuiv on February 24.
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
People wait after boarding a bus to leave Kyiv on February 24.
Ukrainian Presidency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds an emergency meeting in Kyiv on February 24. In a video address,
Zelensky announced that he was introducing martial law. He urged people to remain calm.
Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
Police officers inspect the remains of a missile that landed in Kyiv on February 24.
Ethan Swope/Bloomberg/Getty Images
A staff member of a Kyiv hotel talks on the phone on February 24.
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Smoke rises from an air defense base after an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol on February 24. A CNN team in Mariupol reported hearing a barrage of artillery.
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
People wait in line to buy train tickets at the central station in Kyiv on February 24.
Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
A long line of cars is seen exiting Kyiv
on February 24. Heavy traffic appeared to be heading west, away from where explosions were heard early in the morning.
Ukrainian President's Office
A photo provided by the Ukrainian President's office appears to show an explosion in Kyiv early on February 24.
Sergei Illnitsky/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
People in Moscow watch a televised address by Russian President Vladimir Putin as he announces a military operation
in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine on February 24. "Whoever tries to interfere with us, and even more so to create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia's response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never experienced in your history," he said.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council
is held in New York to discuss the crisis on Wednesday, February 23. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop "attacking Ukraine" and to give peace a chance.
Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A convoy of Russian military vehicles is seen February 23 in the Rostov region of Russia, which runs along Ukraine's eastern border.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers talk in a shelter at the front line near Svitlodarsk, Ukraine, on February 23.
Tyler Hicks/The New York Times/Redux
Smoke rises from a damaged power plant in Shchastya that Ukrainian authorities say was hit by shelling on Tuesday, February 22.
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
A damaged house is worked on after shelling near the Ukrainian front-line city of Novoluhanske on February 22.
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
Mourners gather at a church in Kyiv on February 22 for the funeral of Ukrainian Army Capt. Anton Sydorov. The Ukrainian military said he was killed by a shrapnel wound
on February 19 after several rounds of artillery fire were directed at Ukrainian positions near Myronivske.
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
Ukrainian soldiers pay their respects during Sydorov's funeral in Kyiv on February 22.
Christopher Occhicone/Bloomberg/Getty Images
A sign displays conversion rates at a currency exchange kiosk in Kyiv on February 22. Global markets tumbled
the day after Putin ordered troops into parts of eastern Ukraine.
The New York Times/Redux
Russian howitzers are loaded onto train cars near Taganrog, Russia, on February 22.
Sergey Ponomarev/The New York Times/Redux
People who left a separatist-held region in eastern Ukraine watch an address by Putin
from their hotel room in Taganrog, Russia, on Monday, February 21. Putin blasted Kyiv's growing security ties with the West, and in lengthy remarks about the history of the USSR and the formation of the Ukrainian Socialist Soviet Republic, he appeared to cast doubt on Ukraine's right to self-determination.
Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin/Pool/AP
Putin signs decrees
recognizing the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic in a ceremony in Moscow on February 21. Earlier in the day, the heads of the self-proclaimed pro-Russian republics requested the Kremlin leader recognize their independence and sovereignty. Members of Putin's Security Council supported the initiative in a meeting earlier in the day.
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
Protesters demanding economic sanctions against Russia stand outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv on February 21. Only a small number of protesters showed up to demonstrate.
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
Activists hold a performance in front of the Russian embassy in Kyiv on February 21 in support of prisoners who were arrested in Crimea. They say the red doors are a symbol of the doors that were kicked in to search and arrest Crimean Tatars, a Muslim ethnic minority.
Aleksey Filippov/AFP/Getty Images
Ukrainian servicemen shop in the front-line town of Avdiivka, Ukraine, on February 21.
Ali Atmaca/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
People lay flowers at the Motherland Monument in Kyiv on February 21.
Stanislav Kozliuk/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A local resident shows the depth of a crater from shelling in a field behind his house in the village of Tamarchuk, Ukraine, on February 20.
Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Ukrainian service members are seen along the front line outside of Popasna, Ukraine, on February 20.
Sergey Ponomarev/The New York Times/Redux
People evacuated from the pro-Russian separatist regions of Ukraine are seen at a temporary shelter in Taganrog, Russia, on February 20.
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Anastasia Manha lulls her 2-month-old son Mykyta after alleged shelling by separatists forces in Novohnativka, Ukraine, on February 20.
Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images
A Ukrainian soldier stays on position on the front line near Novohnativka on February 20.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
A couple arrives at the city council to get married in Odessa, Ukraine, on February 20. As Ukrainian authorities reported further ceasefire violations and top Western officials warned about an impending conflict, life went on in other parts of the country.
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy, left, visits soldiers at a front-line position in Novoluhanske on February 19. Minutes after he left, the position came under fire.
No one was injured.
Andrey Borodulin/AFP/Getty Images
A woman rests in a car near a border checkpoint in Avilo-Uspenka, Russia, on February 19.
AFP/Getty Images
Residents of the breakaway Donetsk state sign up for evacuation to Russia on February 19. The evacuation orders were given by pro-Russian separatist leaders
in eastern Ukraine's breakaway regions, who claimed they were necessary because of an imminent offensive by the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian officials repeatedly denied any such plans and accused the separatists of launching a "disinformation campaign."
Vadim Ghirda/AP
A Ukrainian service member walks by a building on February 19 that was hit by mortar fire in the front-line village of Krymske, Ukraine.
Peter Kovalev/TASS/Getty Images
Fighter jets fly over Belarus during a joint military exercise the country held with Russia on February 19.
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard at a military command center in Novoluhanske on February 19.
Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
People sit on a bus in Donetsk on February 18 after they were ordered to evacuate to Russia by pro-Russian separatists.
Nikolai Trishin/TASS/Getty Images
The remains of a military vehicle are seen in a parking lot outside a government building following an explosion in Donetsk on February 18. Ukrainian and US officials said the vehicle explosion was a staged attack
designed to stoke tensions in eastern Ukraine.
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
A memorial service and candlelight vigil is held at the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv on February 18. They honored those who died in 2014
while protesting against the government of President Viktor Yanukovych, a pro-Russian leader who later fled the country.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
A kindergarten that officials say was damaged by shelling
is seen in Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine, on February 17. No lives were lost, but it was a stark reminder of the stakes for people living near the front lines that separate Ukrainian government forces from Russian-backed separatists.
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
Children play on old Soviet tanks in front of the Motherland Monument in Kyiv on February 16.
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
Ambassadors of European countries lay roses at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv on February 16. The wall contains the names and photographs of military members who have died since the conflict with Russian-backed separatists began in 2014.
Wojtek Radawanski/AFP/Getty Images
US troops walk on the tarmac at the Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport in southeastern Poland on February 16. US paratroopers landed in Poland as part of a deployment of several thousand sent to bolster NATO's eastern flank in response to tensions with Russia.
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
A 200-meter-long Ukrainian flag is unfolded at the Olympic Stadium in Kyiv on February 16 to mark a "Day of Unity," an impromptu celebration declared by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
Travelers wait in line to check in to their departing flights February 15 at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv. US President Joe Biden urged Americans in Ukraine to leave the country,
warning that "things could go crazy quickly" in the region.
Vadim Ghirda/AP
A Ukrainian serviceman carries an anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on February 15.
Brendan Hoffman/The New York Times/Redux
A location of Oschadbank, a state-owned bank, is seen in Kyiv on February 15. The websites of Oschadbank and PrivatBank, the country's two largest banks, were hit by cyberattacks that day,
as were the websites of Ukraine's defense ministry and army, according to Ukrainian government agencies.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
A woman and child walk underneath a military monument in Senkivka, Ukraine, on February 14. It's on the outskirts of the Three Sisters border crossing between Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.
Milan Sabic/Reuters
F/A-18E and 18F Super Hornets are seen on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman, an American aircraft carrier in the Adriatic Sea on February 14. The Truman was on its way to the Middle East in mid-December, but the Pentagon decided to keep it in Europe
as tensions began to escalate.
Vadim Ghirda/AP
Ukrainian service members talk at a front-line position in eastern Ukraine on February 14.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Members of Ukraine's National Guard look out a window as they ride a bus through the capital of Kyiv on February 14.
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Satellite images taken on February 13 by Maxar Technologies revealed that dozens of helicopters had appeared at a previously vacant airbase in Russian-occupied Crimea.
Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images
The Russian navy's diesel-electric Kilo-class submarine, Rostov-on-Don, moves through Turkey's Bosphorus Strait en route to the Black Sea on February 13.
Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Getty Images
US soldiers and military vehicles are seen at a military airport in Mielec, Poland, on February 12. The White House approved a plan for the nearly 2,000 US troops in Poland to help Americans who may try to evacuate Ukraine,
according to two US officials familiar with the matter.
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
An anti-war demonstration takes place in Kyiv's Independence Square on February 12.
Svetlana Kisileva/Abaca/Sip/AP
Pro-Russian separatists observe the movement of Ukrainian troops from trenches in Ukraine's Donbas area on February 11.
Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles that were delivered to Kyiv on February 10 as part of a US military support package for Ukraine.
Vadim Ghirda/AP
Ukrainian service members walk on an armored fighting vehicle during a training exercise in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region on February 10.