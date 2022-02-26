'Working through list of missiles': Expert on North Korea testing

Seoul, South Korea CNN —

North Korea launched a “possible ballistic missile” on Sunday, the Japanese Prime Minister’s office said, adding it would inform the public as soon as more information became available.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff also reported a North Korean launch of an as yet unknown projectile or projectiles.

The possible missile was fired to the east from North Korea, South Korean officials said.

The possible missile firing is Pyongyang’s first since January 29, when it fired what it claimed was a Hwasong-12 intermediate range ballistic missile (IRBM), its longest range ballistic missile since 2017.

January marked a record month of launches, with North Korea firing a succession of mostly short-range missiles.

Sunday’s launch also comes less than two weeks ahead of the South Korea presidential election on March 9, in which North Korea is likely to be a key electoral issue.

North Korea has ramped up its missile testing in 2022, announcing plans to bolster its defenses against the United States and evaluate “restarting all temporally suspended activities,” according to state media.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.