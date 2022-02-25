Top Russian tennis stars speak out against war in Ukraine

(CNN) Two top-10 Russian tennis stars, including world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, have addressed their country's invasion of Ukraine this week.

"In this moment, you understand that tennis sometimes is not that important," he said.

On Friday, Andrey Rublev advocated for peace, writing "No war please" on the camera after his win. Writing on the lens is a common practice after tennis matches.

The day before, on Thursday, the No. 7 player in the world explained his stance in an interview after his match.

