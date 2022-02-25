New map of the night sky reveals 4.4 million galaxies and other space objects

(CNN) Some 4.4 million space objects billions of light-years away have been mapped by astronomers, including 1 million space objects that hadn't been spotted before.

The vast majority of these objects are galaxies that harbor massive black holes or rapidly growing new stars. Other discoveries include colliding groups of distant galaxies and flaring stars, which vary in brightness, within the Milky Way, according to a news statement from Durham University in England.

The observations were made by analyzing a huge amount of data from the sensitive Low Frequency Array telescope, known as LOFAR, which is using low radio frequencies to observe about a quarter of the Northern Hemisphere's sky and catalog it in fine detail. It's operated by ASTRON, the Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy.

Unlocking secrets of the universe

This batch of data is the second from the LOFAR sky survey to be made public and covers 13 times the area of the first release , which logged the radio signals of almost 300,000 galaxies and other space objects.

Read More