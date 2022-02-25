Hank the Tank, a 500-pound bear, was blamed for Lake Tahoe break-ins. But DNA evidence tells a different story

(CNN) The massive black bear, known as Hank the Tank and blamed for breaking and entering more than two dozen homes in California's Lake Tahoe area, is no longer the sole suspect, according to officials.

Authorities had believed the 500-pound bear was acting alone as he roamed the streets in the Tahoe Keys area of South Lake Tahoe, about 100 miles east of Sacramento.

But DNA evidence gathered by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife suggests several bears may have been responsible for the break-ins. The statement Thursday did not clarify if Hank was to blame for at least some of the incidents.

"While recent incidents of bears invading homes were originally thought to be a single bear, DNA evidence collected from the most recent incident as well as prior incidents over the past several months prove that at least three bears were responsible for breaking into numerous residences," the statement said.

Last week, officials said they believed Hank carried out 28 home invasions and extensively damaged 33 properties on his own. He was also blamed for breaking through a small window and somehow squeezing inside a house last Friday when no one was there.

