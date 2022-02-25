Jury begins deliberations in trial of Curtis Reeves, retired police captain who shot and killed a man in movie theater

(CNN) Jurors in the trial of Curtis Reeves, a retired Florida police captain accused of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2014 killing of Chad Oulson, began deliberating Friday evening, as seen on CNN affiliate Court TV.

Reeves pleaded not guilty and claimed self-defense, previously telling authorities after he and Oulson got into an argument about texting in a movie theater, Reeves thought he would be attacked. Oulson's wife was injured in the shooting but survived.

"Nobody is ever above the law," state prosecutor Scott Rosenwasser said during his closing arguments. "(Reeves) killed another human being in a crowded movie theater next to his wife for no reason."

Chad Oulson and his wife are seen together in this photo taken from Facebook.

Defense attorney Richard Escobar urged jurors to put themselves in Reeves' shoes at the time of the incident -- he was 71 years old then -- and the perceived threat he believed existed, calling Reeves a "decorated law enforcement officer who had countless hours of training in the use of force, in the assessment of danger, and the risks that take place when we are faced with a dangerous encounter."

The jury will be allowed to deliberate as late as they need to, according to Court TV.