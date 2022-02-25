Daniil Medvedev to overtake Novak Djokovic and become tennis' new world No. 1

(CNN) For the first time since Andy Roddick held top spot in 2004, Monday will mark the first time a player outside of the 'Big Four' of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic will be ranked world No. 1 in men's tennis.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev will be crowned the new No. 1 after Djokovic's surprise defeat to world No. 123 Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Thursday.

Djokovic holds the all-time record for weeks spent at No. 1 with 361, having surpassed Federer's previous record of 310 back in March 2021.

However, Djokovic's decision not to get vaccinated for Covid-19 and the subsequent decision to revoke his visa in Australia cost him the 2,000 ranking points he earned as last year's Australian Open champion.

After winning last year's US Open -- beating Djokovic in the final -- Medvedev continued his rise by reaching this year's Australian Open final, where he lost in an epic five-set clash to Nadal.

