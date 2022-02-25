Russian NHL star player Alex Ovechkin says, 'Please, no more war'

(CNN) Russian-born NHL player Alex Ovechkin has expressed his hope for an end to hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

"I would say it's a hard situation," the Washington Capitals left wing said at a Friday news conference. "I have lots of friends in Russia and Ukraine. And, it's hard to see another war. I hope it's soon going to be over and there's going to be peace in the whole world."

"Well, he's my president. But, how I said, I'm not in politics. I'm an athlete," Ochevkin replied. "How I said, hope everything's going to be done soon. It's a hard situation right now for both sides. Everything, like how I said, everything I hope is going to be end, and I'm not in control of situation."

Ovechkin is among many Russian ice hockey players skating for American teams, from the junior levels to the pros.

