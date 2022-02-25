MLB will cancel regular season games if no union deal is struck by Monday, source says

(CNN) Major League Baseball (MLB) has set a Monday deadline to reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with the players' union, in order for there to be a typical 162-game season, a source familiar with the situation told CNN. CNN granted the source anonymity to speak about the ongoing negotiations.

MLB is in the midst of its first lockout since the 1994-1995 season.

Members of the players' union Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) and the league are currently holding daily face-to-face meetings in Jupiter, Florida, to negotiate a new CBA contract.

MLBPA declined to comment on the record.

Citing the health and safety of the players, the source said MLB needs a minimum of four weeks of Spring Training before the regular season can start.

