From keto-friendly cereal to dairy-free ice cream bars, today’s top brands are rushing to create innovative healthy food items that keep in mind diets, allergies and intolerances while also making sure the food is actually tasty.

The latest innovative food launch that’s all over Instagram right now? Oat Haus’ Granola Butter, the first oat-based butter. Designed to accommodate many of today’s diets and lifestyles, the product is vegan, kosher, gluten-free, nut-free and non-GMO. (It’s also got some of the coolest packaging we’ve seen.) With an ingredient list composed solely of pronounceable words, it seems almost too good to taste good. So does it? We decided to conduct our own series of taste tests to find out.

What is Oat Haus Granola Butter?

Each one of the Oat Haus granola butters has a base made from just six key organic ingredients: toasted gluten-free oats, olive oil, maple syrup, coconut oil, rosemary extract and spices (like cinnamon, allspice, cardamom, ginger and salt). They are then blended together in perfect ratios to create a shockingly simple yet delicious spreadable sensation that’s also quite healthy, clocking in at 170 calories and just 3 grams of sugar for a 2-tablespoon serving.

Oat Haus Original Granola Butter Oat Haus The first oat-based spread, the Original flavor has the texture of a nut butter but tastes like Teddy Grahams $12.95 at Amazon

Now, despite that short list of ingredients, the butters come in an array of interesting flavors. Sure, there are your typical flavors, such as Original, Vanilla and Chocolate, but also fun ones like Blueberry, Strawberry Shortcake and Cookie Dough. Oat Haus suggests that you use them dunked, drizzled or slathered with your favorite food vehicle, whether that be toasted bread, a bowl of strawberries or just a big ol’ spoon.

The brand also offers various ways to sample the butters. At a hefty $12.95 for a single 12-ounce jar, it may be better to buy a box of four for $41.96 (originally $51.80) or a box of three from $32.95 if you’re a fan. You can also shop the bestsellers bundle or even build your own box. And you can even opt to subscribe and save, receiving replenishments every two, four or six weeks with an extra 10% savings on top.

Our first impressions

Upon opening my first jar, I noticed a layer of oil on top just like a fresh jar of natural peanut butter. This separation is completely normal, and all you have to do is give it a nice stir until you get that silky smooth texture. That’s when you know you’re ready to dive in.

And that’s exactly what I did, sticking my spoon in the depths of the Original flavor, which I found to taste like pure nostalgia — like a fresh box of Teddy Grahams and a big bite of graham cracker before roasting marshmallows, except in liquid form. Its texture was nothing like I’d ever had before — thick but drippy and smooth but a little grainy, like chewing on the granular sugar baked on the top of a pastry. Though that sounds less than appetizing, I can assure you that it’s actually quite nice.

Trying Oat Haus' Chocolate spread. Morgan Caramello/CNN

After tasting the Original flavor, I opened up the Chocolate granola butter and dipped in strawberries and pretzels, and it was absolutely delicious. If you’re a Nutella fan, this is the flavor you should be sure to check out.

Oat Haus Chocolate Granola Butter Oat Haus The Chocolate flavor of this oat-based butter is akin to Nutella and has notes of brownie batter, but it's much healthier. $12.95 at Amazon

Much like how peanut butter can be used in baking, so can this granola butter. I loosely followed a recipe from the brand in order to create a granola-inspired fusion with strawberry shortcake. I used the Strawberry Shortcake butter in the vanilla cake base but also on top to embellish the tart. Although it was yummy, I wouldn’t bake with it again because of the product’s steep cost. To make the money go a long way, I’m going to stick with using it as a topping or dip for toast, fruit or even ice cream.

Morgan Caramello/CNN

The flavor that stole the show for me was the recently launched Cookie Dough. Described as tasting just like Toll House cookie dough, I skeptically had to see for myself if this could possibly be the case. It is. With notes of both vanilla and chocolate, it tastes like joy in a spoonful.

Since my initial tests of each flavor, I found myself continuously returning to the Vanilla, Strawberry Shortcake and Cookie Dough flavors. Served with a crisp apple or a toasted piece of sourdough, their distinctly different tastes were the most satisfying pairings for my most simple or extravagant snack needs. I just might need to subscribe to ensure that these three are replenished every couple of weeks.

Bottom line

Oat Haus’ Granola Butter banks on simple ingredients, a wide range of flavors and a truly decadent taste and feel. While this product could be eaten by anyone, those with food intolerances or those who are just looking to integrate more healthful spreads in their diet will probably be most excited. The bottom line: If you’ve been searching for that sweet middle ground of both wellness and indulgence, Oat Haus’ Granola Butter is sure to deliver.