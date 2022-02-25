You bought new eyeglasses, squeaked in a dental appointment and stocked up on over-the-counter drugs. But if there’s still money in your flexible spending account (FSA), you better spend those pretax FSA funds quickly before they disappear.

That’s why we’ve rounded up a quick and easy list of products available in the FSA Store, which offers more than 4,000 FSA-approved items that are guaranteed eligible or your money back.

If you’re not sure exactly what an FSA is and why it’s important that you spend your pretax dollars, we’ve got you covered with a quick guide.

What is an FSA?

A flexible spending account (FSA) is offered through many employer benefit plans and allows you to set aside pretax money for eligible health care-related, out-of-pocket expenses for you, your spouse and dependents.

How does an FSA work?

With each paycheck you receive, a certain amount of money is put aside before taxes. This pretax money is for FSA spending, and is meant to be used on eligible health care expenses throughout the year. While the specific amount differs depending on your tax bracket, there are calculators available to help you estimate your savings amount.

Most FSA participants are part of a “use it or lose it” plan, which states that all the money left in your account by the end of the year must be forfeited. The unused amount left in your account can’t be paid out to you in any other way, and you can’t transfer money to any other FSA. So it’s important to keep in mind the annual Dec. 31 cutoff date.

The good news is that many employers provide a grace period of up to two and a half months into the new year for you to use the money, giving you until March 15 to spend it all. But you’ll want to check with your employer, because grace periods can be shorter.

What can I purchase with my FSA dollars?

Common purchases include everyday health care products like bandages, thermometers and glasses. Everything from medical expenses that aren’t covered by a health plan (like deductibles and co-pays to dependent day care) to over-the-counter medication can also be eligible.

The downside is that the specifics of what you can spend your FSA dollars on depend on the plan your employer has in place. The upside? You can skip the extensive research by shopping at the FSA Store.

So rather than watch that hard-earned money simply go kaput, we’ve rounded up more than 35 FSA eligible expenses at the FSA Store.

$169.99 at FSA Store

Aura Revive Heated Deep Muscle Pain Relief Device FSA Store

Work out those kinks, whether they’re from hours spent behind the computer, an extra-tough workout or just everyday wear and tear, with this heated pain relief device that comes with multiple attachments to really target your pain points.

$79.99 at FSA Store

Sharper Image Calming Heat Massaging Weighted Heating Pad FSA Store

Fan of weighted blankets? It’s time for a weighted heating pad. This 4-pound model offers heat therapy and a massage feature and comes in either six settings (three heat, three massage) or 12 settings (three heat, nine massage).

$4.99 at FSA Store

Pharma-C-Wipes 70% Isopropyl Alcohol First Aid Wipe FSA Store

Help prevent the risk of infection in minor cuts and scrapes with these 70% isopropyl alcohol wipes.

$8.59 at FSA Store

Band-Aid Flexible Fabric Adhesive Bandages, Assorted Sizes FSA Store

Stock up on your medicine cabinet essentials with this 100-pack of Band-Aids for less than $9.

$11.49 at FSA Store

Gold Bond Ultimate Healing Skin Therapy Lotion FSA Store

Whether your hands are dry from the cold weather or from constantly washing your hands, a good lotion is necessary to keep them moist and comfortable.

$18.99 at FSA Store

Mighty Patch Invisible+ FSA Store

Fight acne even during the day with this invisible, nondrying, daytime patch that protects for faster healing.

From $5.99 at FSA Store

U by Kotex Click Compact Tampons, Super Absorbency FSA Store

Use your FSA dollars to stock up on tampons with this box, available in 16- and 32-count from U by Kotex.

$7.99 at FSA Store

The Honey Pot Everyday Herbal Pantiliners FSA Store

These certified organic cotton pantiliners are lightweight and are infused with essential oils.

$38 at FSA Store

Supergoop! Body Butter SPF 40 FSA Store

This broad-spectrum, SPF 40 lotion protects your skin from the sun and moisturizes it at the same time.

$19.99 at FSA Store

Aquaphor Healing Ointment Jar, 14-Ounce FSA Store

This nongreasy and soothing ointment from Aquaphor helps treat and protect against dry skin.

$24.99 at FSA Store

The Doctor’s NightGuard Advanced Comfort Dental Protector FSA Store

There are many people who grind their teeth at night. But with many mouthguards so expensive, this one allows you to help protect your teeth for less than $25.

$11.99 at FSA Store

Neosporin Plus Pain Relief, Maximum Strength Antibiotic Ointment FSA Store

It’s always good to have some Neosporin on hand to help prevent infection and heal your cuts and scrapes faster.

$149 at FSA Store

23andMe Health Service FSA Store

Learn more about your family’s history with this at-home DNA testing kit from 23andMe.

$9.99 at FSA Store

Clean & Clear Advantage Acne Spot Treatment FSA Store

This oil-free acne spot treatment acts fast

$9.49 at FSA Store

Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash With Salicylic Acid, 6-Ounce FSA Store

Revamp your daily face routine with this dermatologist-recommended acne wash from Neutrogena.

$9.99 at FSA Store

TheraBand Pain Relief Foot Roller FSA Store

Treat yourself to a nightly foot massage with this small roller designed to stretch the plantar fascia and soothe tired, achy feet. Want extra relief? Pop it in the freezer for cooling pain relief.

$13.99 at FSA Store

Biofreeze Pain Relieving Roll-On FSA Store

This roll-ball massager gives you cold therapy pain relief to help ease those achey muscles.

$11.99 at FSA Store

Caring Mill Travel First Aid Kit FSA Store

This kit holds 35 items, including bandages, an ice pack, safety pins, small scissors and more.

$18.99 at FSA Store

Johnson & Johnson Red Cross All Purpose First Aid Kit FSA Store

If you’re in need of a bulkier first aid kit, check out this one from Johnson & Johnson Red Cross, which features 140 items.

$69.99 at FSA Store

Sejoy Infrared Forehead Thermometer FSA Store

Check your temperature quickly and accurately with this infrared no-contact thermometer. With readings in just three seconds and the ability to store up to 10 previous readings, this thermometer is handy to keep by your side.

$32.99 at FSA Store

Caring Mill Pulse Oximeter FSA Store

A portable, lightweight way to measure your oxygen and pulse.

$34.99 at FSA Store

Kanjo Acupressure Back Pain Relief Cushion FSA Store

Sitting in front of a computer all day might not be the best thing for your back. If you need some pain relief, try this acupressure cushion from Kanjo.

$219.99 at FSA Store

Ultimate Foot Circulator With Remote FSA Store

This device uses electrical muscle stimulation to relax stiff muscles, help increase blood circulation and help reduce swollen feet and ankles.

$9.99 at FSA Store

Welly Bravery Badges Colorwash Assorted Flex Fabric Bandages, 48-Count FSA Store

These premium, flexible bandages protect your small cuts and scrapes, plus they come in bold tie-dye patterns and colors.

$38 at FSA Store

Supergoop! Handscreen, SPF 40 FSA Store

Protect and hydrate dry hands with this SPF 40 moisturizing cream.

$44.99 at FSA Store

Vicks Personal Steam Inhaler FSA Store

When cold and flu season hits, it hits hard. So be prepared with this handy nasal inhaler to help alleviate congestion, dryness and other symptoms.

$9.99 at FSA Store

KT Tape Performance+ Blister Prevention Patch FSA Store

New shoes? No problem! Whether you’re breaking in a new pair of cross-trainers or stilettos, these synthetic strips help keep blisters and chafing at bay.

$115.49 at FSA Store

Battle Creek Back Pain Kit With Moist Heat and Cold Therapy FSA Store

This back pain kit includes two inserts: one that can be microwaved for heat therapy and another that can be thrown in the fridge for cold therapy. A soft fleece lining and a wide elastic strap ensure it’s easy and comfortable to wear.

$89.99 at FSA Store

Dagamma Duosmart Ear and Forehead Thermometer FSA Store

This app-enabled thermometer can measure through both your ears or your forehead, with nearly instantaneous results.

$49.99 at FSA Store

ClearEar Oto-Tip Soft Spiral Earwax Cleaner FSA Store

Developed by the Stanford BioDesign program, this handheld device is safe for ages 3 and up and gently cleans ears, eliminating the need for cotton swabs.

$149 at FSA Store

Posture Pump Back Pump Elliptical Back Rocker, Model 2000 FSA Store

Help relieve back pain and discomfort with this gadget that uses a dual inflation mechanism to lift, stretch and separate joints in your spine.

$159.99 at FSA Store

MyPurMist Free Cordless Ultrapure Steam Inhaler FSA Store

This cordless steam inhaler can help alleviate symptoms of the common cold, including congestion, sinus infections and more. The handheld device spreads steam right to your nose, throat and mouth for instant relief, plus a medical-grade HEPA filter ensures the steam is germ-free, allergen-free and pollutant-free.

$34 at FSA Store

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen, SPF 40 FSA Store

This totally invisible sunscreen will keep you safe from the sun’s harmful rays without leaving white streaks on your skin.

$5.99 at FSA Store

Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm, SPF 15 FSA Store

Get subtle color with sun protection when you swipe on this moisturizing, water-resistant, paraben-free tinted lip balm.

$39 at FSA Store

ReVive Light Therapy Spot Portable Acne Treatment FSA Store

Treat any acne flare-ups with this noninvasive battery and USB-powered device. Choose from six medical-grade LED lights to help prevent or calm acne. Bonus: It’s portable, so add it to your suitcase for treatment on the go.

$14.99 $6.99 at FSA Store

Caring Mill 8 Second Easy Read Premium Digital Thermometer FSA Store

This easy-to-use digital thermometer gives you measurements in just eight seconds.

From $4.99 at FSA Store

Bausch and Lomb Biotrue Multipurpose Solution FSA Store

Contact lens wearers: Stock up on this lubricating solution that will keep your eyes moist and healthy.