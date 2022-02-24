(CNN) An unusual triangle shape formed by two galaxies crashing together in a cosmic tug-of-war has been captured in a new image taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.

The head-on collision between the two galaxies fueled a star-forming frenzy, creating "the oddball triangle of newly minted stars," according to a NASA news release.

The dueling pair of galaxies is collectively called Arp 143. The one at the center of the stellar triangle is a galaxy known as NGC 2445, awash in star birth-triggering gases, and its less flashy counterpart is NGC 2444.

NASA suggested that the galaxies passed through each other, igniting a firestorm of stars bursting into life in the NGC 2445 galaxy.

"Simulations show that head-on collisions between two galaxies is one way of making rings of new stars," said astronomer Julianne Dalcanton of the Flatiron Institute's Center for Computational Astrophysics in New York City and the University of Washington in Seattle, in the news release.

