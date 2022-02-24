Note from elementary school student led Vegas police to find remains of a missing toddler

(CNN) A desperate note sent from a mother with her child to her elementary school has led police in the Las Vegas area to a toddler's remains.

The note sent Tuesday morning with the child was a cry for help, with her mother writing that she was being held captive by her boyfriend and that she believed her other child might be dead, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday.

Officers went to the home on Tuesday where they detained the boyfriend, Brandon Toseland, the LVMPD said.

The mother told police that Toseland had abused her and wouldn't let her leave the house alone or go into the garage, according to the release. She also told them the last time she saw her child, described by police as a toddler, was in December.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and found the child's remains inside a freezer in the garage, the release said.