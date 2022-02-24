Borussia Mönchengladbach player Jordi Bongard dies in traffic accident aged 20

(CNN) German football club Borussia Mönchengladbach is mourning the death of under-23 player Jordi Bongard.

The 20-year-old Bongard, who signed a professional contract with Gladbach last July, died in a serious traffic accident on Wednesday night, the club said.

"We received this terrible news this morning and are stunned," the club's sporting director, Roland Virkus, said in a statement. "Our deepest sympathy and our thoughts are with Jordi's family."

In light of the defender's death, Gladbach also announced that training sessions for the first team and under-23s scheduled for Thursday would be canceled, as well as the press conference ahead of the Bundesliga game against Wolfsburg.

"This truly hurts. We extend our sincerest condolences [to] Jordi's family, friends and everyone at Gladbach," Wolfsburg, one of a number of Bundesliga clubs to pay tribute to Bongard, wrote on Twitter.

