The grim reality of war hits stunned Ukrainians

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) Eight years after a pro-European protest movement toppled a Kremlin-backed president in Kyiv and Russia fomented a grinding war in the country's east, people in Ukraine have been on tenterhooks wondering what Russian President Vladimir Putin might do next.

Their worst nightmare began to unfold as dawn broke on Thursday, after Putin declared the start of a "special military operation" in Ukraine. As he spoke, people in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa and other parts of the country woke to the sound of large explosions and air raid sirens. In disbelief, they turned on their TVs and radios to hear news that an invasion had begun, with Russian troops breaching borders to the north and south.

Yana and Sergii Lysenko at their home in Kyiv. They considered leaving, but think it's safer to stay put.

A large boom at 6 a.m. shook Yana and Sergii Lysenko from sleep in their Kyiv home. At first, Yana thought her husband was mistaken, it couldn't be an attack, and told him to go back to sleep. Then they heard another blast.

"We started to listen to the news and we understood that the war had started, the Russian invasion is ongoing," Sergii told CNN.

After hearing from friends that traffic had clogged roads out of the capital, the couple decided to remain at home with their three-year-old daughter, packing their bags just in case.

