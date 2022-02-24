Economy
New York CNN Business —  

The economic recovery was stronger than initially thought in the fourth quarter of last year, new data from the Commerce Department showed Thursday. But for many Americans it didn’t feel that way.

US gross domestic product – the broadest measure of economic activity – grew at an annualized pace of 7% between October and December, just above the 6.9% that was first reported in January and in line with economists’ expectations.

While the recovery was chugging along comfortably, Americans faced soaring prices and a new wave of infections and virus-mitigating restrictions spurred by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Fourth quarter inflation stood at 6.3%, according to the price index tracking consumer spending, slightly less than the 6.5% initially reported. Stripping out food and energy costs, however, price hikes accelerated faster, with core inflation at 5% rather than the 4.9% first reported.

This is a developing story. It will be updated