If you’ve heard of Baublebar, you probably know them for their line of colorful statement jewelry pieces. But Baublebar doesn’t just want to dress up your ears, fingers and neckline — they want to help beautifully adorn your home too.

Whether you want a bright throw to punch up the color in your space or a more subtle neutral accent, Baublebar’s collection of blankets and throws is made to fit any aesthetic. Baublebar also just launched minibar, a collection of kid specific blankets made of the same super soft acrylic knit so the sophistication can carry into every room of your home. Plus, all the items are designed to be personalized making them a great gift for housewarmings, birthdays or anything else in between.

CNN readers can now save 20% on Baublebar’s blankets and throws with code CNN20 at checkout through Feb. 27. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks to kickstart your blanket browsing.

$108 $86.40 at Baublebar with code CNN20

Baublebar All Smiles Blanket Baublebar

You’re never far from positive energy with this smiley face throw. Customize it with your choice of two letters and pick from six different color combos to craft a truly special snuggle-able piece.

$78 $62.40 at Baublebar with code CNN20

Baublebar Spell It Out Blanket Baublebar

Clean and simple, this color-blocked design is available in the throw, blanket and kids sizes making it a surefire fit for anyone’s needs and taste.

$88 $70.40 at Baublebar with code CNN20

Baublebar On Repeat Blanket Baublebar

This varsity letter inspired blanket is stylish enough to travel with or to have as a staple in your home. It also comes in a more neutral beige and white color scheme if subtlety is more your vibe.

$88 $70.40 at Baublebar with code CNN20

Baublebar Subtly Scalloped Blanket Baublebar

With soft script and a scalloped border, this blanket can be customized with names up to nine letters long and comes in three color combos: pink and orange, blue and navy, and tan and pink.

$78 $62.40 at Baublebar with code CNN20

Baublebar Wild at Heart Kids’ Blanket Baublebar

This dashed sunburst design lets kids know that they are at the center of your heart. Plus, this beige throw is machine washable, so there’s no need to fret over any accidental spills and stains.

$78 $62.40 at Baublebar with code CNN20

Baublebar Wild Child Kids’ Blanket Baublebar

Can the kids in your life just not get enough of animals? Gift them this personalized throw featuring elephants, giraffes, monkeys, and lions so they can feel always feel surrounded by their favorite wildlife.