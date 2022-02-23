Suspect in deadly shooting during weekend protest in Portland faces several charges, including murder

(CNN) The suspect in a weekend shooting that left one woman dead and four people wounded during a protest in Portland, Oregon, faces several charges, including murder, prosecutors said Tuesday.

CNN was not able to determine if Smith has legal representation and could not reach him for comment.

Smith and some protesters were armed, police said, and the shooting happened around 8 p.m. local time after Smith asked the protesters to leave the 13-acre Normandale Park.

"Several participants asked Smith to leave them alone. Moments later, Smith drew a firearm and fired at the crowd, striking five people," the DA's office said in the news release.

The shootings ended after Smith was shot in the hip area, and he remains hospitalized in a serious condition, authorities said. One person died at the scene, and four others were hospitalized with various injuries, the DA's office said.

The person who shot Smith "remained at the scene, cooperated with investigators, and was later released," police said in an email to CNN.

On Tuesday, the victim was identified as 60-year-old Brandy Knightly. The manner of death was homicide, and the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

Police described the shooting scene as "extremely chaotic" and noted some witnesses were uncooperative to the responding officers.