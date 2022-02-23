School shooting suspect should remain in adult jail because mental maturity is well beyond that of an average 15-year-old, prosecutors say

(CNN) The 15-year-old who is accused of carrying out a shooting in a Michigan high school where four students were killed in November should remain in adult jail because his mental maturity is well beyond his age, prosecutors argued Tuesday.

Ethan Crumbley faces a slew of charges, including murder, as an adult for allegedly opening fire at Oxford High School in Michigan on November 30, killing four students and injuring seven others -- six students and a teacher.

Due to the seriousness of the crimes he's facing, he has been held at Oakland County Jail. And on Tuesday, prosecutors argued during a court hearing that he should remain there instead of being transferred to Oakland County Children's Village.

"In his journal, he described the type of gun he needed, who his first victim would be and ultimately he expressed that he would surrender so that he could witness the pain and suffering that he caused," said Markeisha Washington, the chief of Family Support Division at the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. "This shows the sophistication beyond that of an average 15-year-old."

Crumbley is under constant supervision and is monitored every 15 minutes by an officer, according to his public defense attorney, Paulette Michel Loftin.

