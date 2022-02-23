2 Louisiana deputies face manslaughter charges in fatal shooting of unarmed man

(CNN) Two Louisiana deputies have been arrested on manslaughter charges following the fatal shooting of a man last week, authorities said.

The two deputies were among officers who responded to a disturbance call at a known crack house in Marrero on February 16 around 2:15 a.m., Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said at a Monday news conference.

When deputies arrived, Daniel Vallee was outside the house in a vehicle. Deputies tried for about 12 minutes to get Vallee to exit the vehicle, which he refused to do, Lopinto said.

He added that Vallee started the vehicle, which escalated the situation because he believes the officers -- who were in front of the vehicle -- thought he was going to drive off. The deputies drew their weapons and "begged" Vallee to turn the vehicle off, the sheriff said.

At one point, Valle dropped his hands, hitting the horn, and two deputies reacted with gunfire, the sheriff said. Multiple shots were fired, the sheriff said.

