Alexander Zverev is withdrawn from Mexican Open after striking umpire's chair multiple times

(CNN) Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the Mexican Open for "unsportsmanlike conduct" after striking the umpire's chair multiple times with his racket following a defeat in the doubles draw.

After losing match point to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara alongside playing partner Marcelo Melo, Zverev walked up to the umpire's chair and hit it three times.

"You f***ing destroyed the whole f***ing match. The whole f***ing match, you destroyed," Zverev can be heard shouting at the umpire, before going back to his chair to hit it one more time.

Glasspool and Heliovaara can be seen flinching and stopping in their tracks while standing just behind Zverev.

The world No. 3 could also be heard calling the umpire a "f***ing idiot" during the match, after becoming frustrated with a line call during the deciding super tiebreak.

