Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores claims he was offered money to keep quiet after firing

(CNN) Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said team owner Stephen Ross offered him millions of dollars to keep quiet after he was fired in January.

In his first interview since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff, Flores, who is suing the Dolphins, the NFL and other teams alleging racial discrimination , told HBO Real Sports' Bryant Gumbel he refused to sign a nondisparagement agreement (NDA) so he could speak out about his experience.

Flores' attorneys, Doug Wigdor and John Elefterakis, joined him on the show.

"I think just signing that separation agreement would have really silenced me," Flores said.

When asked by Gumbel how much money he left on the table by not signing the agreement, Flores said, "a lot." Elefterakis chimed in and said, "It was millions of dollars."