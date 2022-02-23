Markets and Investing
Now playing
15:51
FULL SHOW 02/23/2022: Why the Russia-Ukraine crisis is stressing stocks
market overestimating fed rate hike plans orig_00002408.png
market overestimating fed rate hike plans orig_00002408.png
Now playing
02:37
Economist: Market is overestimating Fed's rate hike plans
Pedestrians walk past an electronic share price board showing the early numbers on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on February 22, 2022. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)
Pedestrians walk past an electronic share price board showing the early numbers on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on February 22, 2022. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)
KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
02:45
Oil prices surge after Russia orders troops into Ukraine
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 24: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 24, 2022 in New York City. Stocks fell again on Monday as inflation fears, rising oil prices and continued tensions with Russia added to economic worries for global markets. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 24: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 24, 2022 in New York City. Stocks fell again on Monday as inflation fears, rising oil prices and continued tensions with Russia added to economic worries for global markets. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Now playing
02:00
Market strategist: Geopolitical volatility could be a future buying opportunity
Standard Cognition
Now playing
02:22
This AI technology lets you skip the checkout line
divergence of big tech stocks orig_00003601.png
divergence of big tech stocks orig_00003601.png
Now playing
03:23
Big Tech stocks are all over the place. Here's what investors need to know
John Foley, cofounder and CEO of Peloton, and Vanity Fair correspondent Jane Fox speak onstage during 'Peloton Gears Up' at Vanity Fair's 6th Annual New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills.
John Foley, cofounder and CEO of Peloton, and Vanity Fair correspondent Jane Fox speak onstage during 'Peloton Gears Up' at Vanity Fair's 6th Annual New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Now playing
02:29
Peloton shakeup: New CEO and job cuts
valentines day flowers supply chain struggles orig_00004107.png
valentines day flowers supply chain struggles orig_00004107.png
Now playing
02:24
Why this Valentine's Day will be a 'perfect storm' for flower arrangements
gamestop reddit wallstreetbets aj vanover js orig_00000000.png
gamestop reddit wallstreetbets aj vanover js orig_00000000.png
Now playing
04:37
These GameStop traders struck gold. Then came the hard part.
The Federal Reserve building is seen in Washington, DC, in October.
The Federal Reserve building is seen in Washington, DC, in October.
Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
01:43
Strategist: Fed needs to protect economy, not the stock market
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 07, 2022 in New York City. Markets fell slightly in morning trading as investors reacted to a government jobs report showing that the U.S. economy added far fewer jobs than expected in December.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 07, 2022 in New York City. Markets fell slightly in morning trading as investors reacted to a government jobs report showing that the U.S. economy added far fewer jobs than expected in December.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Now playing
01:59
Is it too soon to buy the market dip? One expert weighs in
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 20 in New York City.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 20 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Now playing
03:19
Inflation fears and Ukraine tensions grip markets
Jeff Chiu/Sam Wasson/Sipa USA/AP
Now playing
03:40
Pandemic stock winners are in trouble
Oil pumpjacks stand in the Inglewood Oil Field on November 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. President Biden announced a plan to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to curb high gas prices.
Oil pumpjacks stand in the Inglewood Oil Field on November 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. President Biden announced a plan to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to curb high gas prices.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Now playing
02:09
$100 oil? Citigroup doesn't think so
Now playing
02:27
Market strategist: Rate hikes could be quite significant for banks
Now playing
02:30
ADP Economist: Higher wages aren't enough to bring workers back
New York CNN Business —  

Wall Street’s attempt for a Wednesday rally failed, with stocks closing broadly lower on continued worries about the likelihood of an imminent invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The Dow closed down more than 464 points, or 1.4%, after opening the session higher.

It was a broad-based slide, with 28 of the Dow’s 30 stocks finishing in negative territory. Only oil giant Chevron (CVX) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) ended the day in green. Energy was the sole market sector to finish with a gain.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 1.8% and 2.6%, respectively. The Dow and Nasdaq posted their fifth straight day of losses, while the S&P 500 has fallen the past four trading sessions.

The S&P 500 is now about 12% below its all-time high. That puts the index into correction territory — more than 10% below the recent peak. The Nasdaq is moving closer to bear market status, a 20% pullback from a high. The tech-heavy index is now 19% below its record levels.

Investors are worried about the possibility that oil prices could spike even higher if there is a long, drawn-out conflict in Ukraine. The United States and Europe have already responded with sanctions against Russia that could damage the global economy.

Fears of cyber warfare by Russia may be rattling investor confidence as well.