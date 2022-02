Pets can boost your brain power, study says

"I may look like an angel, but in the night I have been known to walk or sit on my humans and try to smell their breath. I also enjoy draping my 2-foot-long body across their necks at about 3 a.m." -- Lynx, a 2-year-old Siberian Forest cat.

A dog who sleeps at the end of the bed with their face toward the door might have a more protective personality, Varble said. "Thank goodness that bed hog Beast is gone so I can catch up on my zzz's." -- Buttercup, a 4-year-old beagle-bulldog mix.

"Animals have different personalities like we do," Varble said. "Some people sleep with the lights on and some people like to sleep in the complete dark. One pet might have more of a protective, another more of an assertive personality." Evie, a 4-year-old Jack Russell terrier mix, has been known to crawl onto her human if she needs more affection.

"Make sure all the pets in your house are up to date on flea, tick and internal parasite prevention, especially if you're going to have them in your bed," Varble advised. Molly (left), a 15-year-old cockapoo mix, likes to sleep in her human's armpit, while Evie (right) prefers the end of the bed and hates to be woken up early.

"Dogs and cats who are more closely bonded with their humans get additional health benefits," Varble said, including increases in oxytocin and dopamine, the feel-good hormones. "What? I don't snore!" -- Luna, a 2-year-old Siberian Forest cat.

"When a dog turns their back to you, it's an incredible sign of trust because that is a very vulnerable position for them -- they can't keep watch for danger," Varble said. Mason, a 3-year-old lab mix, loves to sleep next to his dad every night but hates covers.

Dogs and cats who share their human's bed tend to have a "higher trust level and a tighter bond with the humans that are in their lives. It's a big display of trust on their part," Varble said. Banshee, a 6-year-old Husky mix, is a rescue who survived heartworms.

"Come on, Dad, that's enough sports for tonight. It's time for bed." -- Ellie, a 6-year-old German shorthaired pointer, who likes to sleep under the covers next to her humans.

"In the animal world, animals who are bonded tend to sleep together," Varble said. Lynx (top) and Luna (bottom) are 2-year-old Siberian Forest cats.

"Hi I'm Tessie, a 4-year-old Australian cattle dog. I love sleeping with my girls so much that when they go to the store i snuggle with their bed toys until they get back."

"Who says everyone can't fit in the bed? As long as I get the biggest part so I can spread out, I'm cool." -- Beast (bottom right), a 106-pound European Doberman, with (clockwise from bottom left) his sisters Buttercup and Bear; brother Joey, laying on their human; and sister Bailey.

"In general, it is a very good thing for animals to sleep with their people," said Dr. Dana Varble, the chief veterinary officer for the North American Veterinary Community."Do you really think there's enough room for you?" -- Delilah, a 10-year-old Siberian husky.

Is sleeping with your pets good for them? —

Editor’s Note: Change your relationship with stress. Sign up for CNN’s Stress, But Less newsletter, a six-part mindfulness guide that will inform and inspire you to reduce stress while learning how to harness it.

CNN —

Having a long-term pet companion may delay memory loss and other kinds of cognitive decline, a new study has found. Pet ownership was especially beneficial for working verbal memory, such as memorization of word lists, according to the preliminary research.

“To our knowledge, our study is the first to consider the effect of duration of pet ownership on cognitive health,” first author Jennifer Applebaum, a sociology doctoral candidate and National Institute of Health predoctoral fellow at University of Florida, told CNN in an email.

And it’s not just cats and dogs that can boost the brain. People in the study also cared for rabbits, hamsters, birds, fish and reptiles, Applebaum said, although “dogs were most prevalent, followed by cats.”

Owning household pets for five years or more produced the most benefit, delaying cognitive decline by 1.2 points over the six-year period of the study compared with the rate of decline in people without pets, said clinical neuroimmunologist Dr. Tiffany Braley, an associate professor of neurology at the University of Michigan, via email.

“These findings provide early evidence to suggest that long-term pet ownership could be protective against cognitive decline,” said Braley, senior author of the study to be presented in April at the American Academy of Neurology’s 74th Annual Meeting.

Why did having pets for more than five years have the most positive impact? The study, which could only show an association, not a direct cause and effect between pet ownership and cognition, was unable to answer that question.

However, previous studies have pointed to the negative effects of stress on brain health, especially chronic stress, Braley said.

Social companionship is just one of many benefits pets bring to our lives. Adobe Stock

“Prior research has also identified associations between interactions with companion animals and physiological measures of stress reduction, including reductions in cortisol levels and blood pressure, which in the long term could have an impact on cognitive health,” she said.

There can also be a multitude of other brain benefits from pet ownership, such as social companionship and a sense of duty and purpose, experts say.

“Having a pet or multiple pets combines many core components of a brain-healthy lifestyle,” said Dr. Richard Isaacson, director of the Alzheimer’s Prevention Clinic in the Center for Brain Health at Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt College of Medicine.

“Cognitive engagement, socialization, physical activity and having a sense of purpose can separately, or even more so in combination, address key modifiable risk factors for cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease dementia,” said Isaacson, who was not involved in the study.

Working memory

The study analyzed cognitive data on more than 1,300 adults who participated in the Health and Retirement Study, a nationally representative study tracking the lives of Americans age 50 and older.

Anyone with cognitive decline at the start of the research was excluded from the analysis. In the final sample, over 53% owned pets. Pet owners tended to be of higher socioeconomic status, which could also be a reason for the benefits: Experts say people with more income are more likely to visit doctors and take care of their health.

Any brain boost associated with owning pets over five years was “more prominent for Black adults, college-educated adults, and men,” the study said.

“More research is needed to explain these findings,” Applebaum said. Because previous research has been mostly among biased samples that consisted primarily of White women, “we are lacking sufficient information about men (and other genders) AND people of color, especially Black pet owners,” she said.

Does this mean you should run right out and get a pet if you’re an older adult interested in preserving your brain? Not necessarily, experts say. Studies have also shown that pet owners can be lonely, depressed and have chronic conditions that may make pet ownership a negative.

“We do not recommend pet ownership as a therapeutic intervention,” Applebaum said. “However, we do recommend that people who own pets be supported in keeping them via public policy and community partnerships.”

Abolishing pet fees on rental housing and providing free or low-cost vet services would go a long way toward helping pet owners keep their pets, “particularly in low-income communities and communities of color,” Applebaum said

Other ideas include providing foster or boarding support for people who are unexpectedly unavailable to care for their pets due to a health crisis.

“An unwanted separation from a pet can be devastating for a bonded owner, and marginalized populations are most at-risk of these unwanted outcomes,” she said.