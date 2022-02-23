NORWICH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Kaide Gordon of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Norwich City and Liverpool at Carrow Road on September 21, 2021 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

The footballer who changed his shirt number to highlight the climate crisis

Lilian Thuram says players need to walk off the pitch when subjected to racial abuse

Former French football player Lilian Thuram controls the ball at a football field during his visit to Alemao shantytown complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on March 15, 2014. Llilian Thuram, winner of FIFA World Cup in 1998, and president of the Lilian Thuram Foundation aiming at education against racism, is in Rio on a week-long campaign of the Rio Art Museum (MAR). AFP PHOTO / YASUYOSHI CHIBA (Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino speaks during a press briefing closing a meeting of the FIFA executive council on January 10, 2017 at FIFA headquarters in Zurich. FIFA's ruling council on January 10, 2017 unanimously approved an expansion of the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams in 2026. / AFP / Michael BUHOLZER (Photo credit should read MICHAEL BUHOLZER/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT - Members of Afghanistan's national girls football team arrive at the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) in Lahore on September 15, 2021, a month after the hardline Taliban swept back into power officials said. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Arif ALI has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [team arrive] instead of [dressed in burqas]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

BRUGGE, BELGIUM - NOVEMBER 04: Axel Witsel of Borussia Dortmund looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group F stage match between Club Brugge KV and Borussia Dortmund at Jan Breydel Stadium on November 04, 2020 in Brugge, Belgium. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Qatar 2022: How a unique World Cup will play out as seen from the air

PAMPLONA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 07: Adnan Januzaj of Real Sociedad celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga Santander match between CA Osasuna and Real Sociedad at Estadio El Sadar on November 07, 2021 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT - Chelsea fans wave flags ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg football match between Chelsea and Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in London, England on April 18, 2012. AFP PHOTO/ LLUIS GENE (Photo by Lluis GENE / AFP) (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe on playing alongside Messi at PSG and what's in store for his future

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates with the World Cup trophy following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas celebrates her penalty goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League final between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona in Gothenburg, Sweden, on May 16, 2021. - - Sweden OUT (Photo by Bjorn LARSSON ROSVALL / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by BJORN LARSSON ROSVALL/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

Peter Schmeichel: I want the next coach to 'get Manchester United under his skin'

16 Dec 1998: Peter Schmeichel in goal for Manchester United against Chelsea in the FA Carling Premiership match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. The game ended 1-1. \ Mandatory Credit: Alex Livesey /Allsport

CNN —

Anthony Elanga’s late equalizer rescued an unlikely 1-1 draw for Manchester United against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the teams’ Champions League last 16 contest.

João Felix’s powerful header had given Atletico an early lead in Wednesday’s game and the home side looked on course for victory, having controlled proceedings at the Wanda Metropolitano.

But the 19-year-old Elanga, brought on as a second-half substitute by Ralf Rangnick, leveled the tie with United’s first – and only – on target shot of the night after he was put through on goal by Bruno Fernandes’ pass.

“I’ve dreamt of moments like this, scoring in the Champions League,” Elanga told BT Sport. “Obviously, a big occasion like this against a top European team like Atletico Madrid, like I said, it’s a dream come true.”

Felix, one of Atletico’s standout players in the game, had given Atletico the lead after just seven minutes, when he connected with Renan Lodi’s cross to fire a header off the post and into the Manchester United net.

READ: Chelsea steps up Champions League title defense with 2-0 victory against Lille

Elanga celebrates his first Champions League goal. Angel Martinez/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Another Lodi cross almost created a second goal for the home side at the end of the first half, but Sime Vrsaljko’s header deflected off Victor Lindelof’s face and onto the crossbar.

Atletico looked likely to hold onto the lead throughout the second half, but Elanga’s first-time finish on 80 minutes – his first goal in the Champions League – dramatically changed the complexion of the tie.

Antoine Griezmann came close to restoring Atletico’s lead minutes later, but his left-footed shot from inside the United box bounced off the crossbar.

Elanga’s goal means the tie is evenly poised ahead of the second leg in Manchester on March 16.

And after challenging domestic campaigns so far this season – reigning La Liga champion Atletico is fifth in the Spanish league, while Manchester United is fourth in the English Premier League – both teams will be trying to keep their hopes alive in the Champions League.

READ: UEFA, FIFA ‘monitoring the situation’ in light of escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis

Felix celebrates his goal against Manchester United. OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

In Wednesday’s other game, Benfica and Ajax drew 2-2 after Ajax had twice led at the Estadio da Luz.

Dusan Tadic opened the scoring for the Dutch side with a half volley before Sebastian Haller’s own goal made it 1-1. Four minutes later, however, Haller scored at the other end to give Ajax the lead at halftime with his eleventh goal in seven Champions League games – the fastest it has taken any player to get to 11 goals in the competition’s history.

But, with 18 minutes remaining, Roman Yaremchuk equalized for Benfica with a close-range header to level the tie ahead of the second leg in Amsterdam next month.