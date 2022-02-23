Ukrainian government and commercial organizations hit with data-wiping hack, researchers say

(CNN) A data-wiping hacking tool was found on hundreds of computers in Ukraine on Wednesday, according to cybersecurity researchers, raising concerns that a destructive cyberattack was unfolding as Russian military troops moved into Ukraine's separatist regions.

It wasn't immediately clear who was responsible for the hacking incident, which followed a different cyberattack earlier in the day on Ukrainian government websites. The Ukrainian government did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

The so-called wiper malware is typically designed to delete data from computers and render them inoperable.

"We are aware of multiple commercial and government organizations in Ukraine impacted by the destructive malware today," Charles Carmakal, senior vice president and chief technology officer for cybersecurity firm Mandiant, told CNN.

The hack hit at least one Ukrainian financial institution and one Ukrainian government contractor with a presence in Latvia, Vikram Thakur, technical director at Broadcom's cybersecurity unit Symantec, told CNN.

