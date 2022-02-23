Russia moving some forces and tanks into eastern Ukraine, Latvian PM says

(CNN) Russian troops have moved into the eastern region of Ukraine that Russia has now recognized as "independent," according to the Prime Minister of NATO member Latvia and sources familiar with the latest US intelligence assessments.

"According to the information at my disposal, Putin is moving additional forces and tanks into the occupied Donbas territories," Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš told CNN's Jim Sciutto on Wednesday. "By any definition that's a crossing of a sovereign territory into a neighboring country."

Pressed specifically on whether he was referring to the entry of additional Russian troops s