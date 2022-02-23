Patagonia’s a reliable go-to for everything outdoors and seasonal, whether you’re looking for a down jacket, fleece vest, or pullover for around the house. And right now, you can save a ton on some great deals the company has going on online.
Men’s and women’s clothing is up to 40% off, including gear for snowy days, rainy days, and the sun and warmer temperatures ahead. The sale lasts through March 8, which is a long time to shop—but keep in mind that styles and colors in popular sizes are bound to sell out quickly.
Shop our faves from the sale below, or check all the options on the brand’s website.
Women’s Woolyester Fleece Pullover
$139 $96.99 at Patagonia
This super-soft everyday layer is made from almost half recycled wool, and the heathered colors look great with the contrast band around the cuffs and hips.
Women’s 3-in-1 Snowbelle Jacket
$399 $278.99 at Patagonia
This three-in-one jacket is great if you want one jacket that can change with you through seasonal temperature fluctuations — or unpredictable weather. Expect performance-standard waterproof protection on the shell and 60g Thermogreen insulation in the zip-out jacket below.
Women’s Fiona Parka
$299 $208.99 at Patagonia
This body-hugging parka is a city take on a classic piece of outdoor gear, though it’ll still hold up in the elements with 100% recycled ripstop polyester and DWR finish, plus a 600-fill-power insulation made from reclaimed duck and goose down.
Women’s Torrentshell 3L Jacket
$149 $88.99 at Patagonia
Our pick for best rain jacket, this Torrentshell jacket gets top marks from us for its comfort, projection, and range of colors available. It’s got everything you need its streamlined shape and nothing you don’t.
Men’s Capilene® Cool Daily Graphic Shirt
$45 $30.99 at Patagonia
A classic pick from Patagonia, this T-shirt will be a cool addition to your drawer — and it comes in a ton of colorways if you want other options, too.
Men’s Snap Front Retro-X® Fleece Jacket
$169 $117.99 at Patagonia
This buttoned-up take on a casual fleece hoodie adds a little polish to the look, with a snap front and shawl-like collar.
Men’s Recycled Wool Sweater
$139 $96.99 at Patagonia
This modern take on a woven wool winter sweater goes great with the season’s darker trousers and jeans—and it’s nice enough for the office, too.
Men’s Nano Puff Jacket
$199 $118.99 at Patagonia
A boxy quilting pattern gives this classic jacket a modern look for snowy (or just chilly) days as winter winds down.