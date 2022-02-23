Amazon’s Fire TV Omni sets are the first built by Amazon itself, giving you all of the perks of the company’s Fire OS software (including Alexa) right out of the box. They’re not necessarily the best TVs out there in terms of picture quality, but they give you lots of useful features for the money — and are an especially great value now that they’ve hit some incredibly low prices.

Every single Fire TV Omni model is currently on sale, with the 43-inch model starting at just $299 (a $110 savings) and the 65-inch and 75-inch models available for some especially huge savings at $499 and $749 respectively.

$409 $299 at Amazon Fire TV Omni 43-inch ($299 at Amazon

$509 $339 at Amazon Fire TV Omni 50-inch ($339 at Amazon

$559 $369 at Amazon Fire TV Omni 55-inch ($369 at Amazon

$829 $499 at Amazon Fire TV Omni 65-inch ($499 at Amazon

$1,099 $749 at Amazon Fire TV Omni 75-inch ($749 at Amazon

We really liked the Omni’s seamless Alexa integration, which allowed us to pull up specific shows and apps using just our voice — no remote required. You can even use these TVs to monitor your Ring cameras in picture-in-picture, or get immersed in some cloud gaming via Amazon Luna. And soon, you’ll be able to hook up a webcam and take Zoom calls from the big screen. It’s a step above the third-party Fire TV Edition sets from brands like Toshiba and Insignia.

In terms of picture quality, the Fire TV Omni is just fine — especially for the price. We found Amazon’s TV (which outputs in 4K with HDR support for rich colors) to be decently colorful and bright for most shows and movies, but it’s not quite as vibrant as our best TV pick in the TCL 6-series. There also aren’t many customization options, so those who like to tinker with how their TV looks may be disappointed.

Still, unless you have an especially discerning eye, you’d be hard pressed to find a dependable 4K TV at these prices — the 65-inch model for only $499 is particularly bonkers. And if you’re already deeply ingrained in the Amazon ecosystem and own lots of Alexa-compatible gadgets, the Omni is a no-brainer.

Those on a tighter budget that can live without fully hands-free Alexa control, can consider the more basic Fire TV 4-series which is also on sale starting at just $279 for the 43-inch model.