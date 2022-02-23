Top business news
New York CNN Business —  

The wait has ended. Yeezy Gap revealed the first look at its highly anticipated collaboration with fashion powerhouse brand Balenciaga.

The 25-piece collection includes a denim jacket paired with jeans, logo tees and hoodies, with some of the items featuring a dove motif representing “hope.”

Eight of the items went on sale Wednesday at 9 am ET, but five of the limited-edition unisex styles sold out within minutes after they were posted online. Prices range from $120 to $440 for the eight pieces, which are available for purchase on YeezyGap.com and Farfetch.com.

Gap said the collection reflects “timeless silhouettes translated through the lens of Kanye West and Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna’s, shared vision of utilitarian design.”

Kanye West's Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection includes a denim jacket with matching jeans.
Kanye West's Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection includes a denim jacket with matching jeans.
Gap

Other pieces will include a puffer jacket and a jumpsuit, items that are not yet available for sale.

Gap (GPS) first announced the partnership, branded as “Yeezy Gap (GPS) Engineered By Balenciaga,” in early January.

Adidas

Adidas tweets 25 pairs of bare breasts to sell a new sports bra

Demna is the 40-year-old Georgian designer who has been designing ready-to-wear clothing for Balenciaga for six years. Demna and Ye most recently partnered in 2021 on the release of Ye’s new album “Donda,” for which Demna was creative director for the event.

Gap set a 10-year deal with Ye for the Yeezy Gap brand in June 2020. The debut piece from the new label was a $200 jacket, which sold out instantly online when it launched last fall. A handful of subsequent launches from the brand, including more jackets and hoodies, also sold out immediately.

The full collection consists of 25 limited-edition pieces.
The full collection consists of 25 limited-edition pieces.
Gap

Gap CEO Sonia Syngal said in the company’s most recent call with analysts that the Yeezy Gap Hoodie delivered the most sales of a single item in one day in Gap.com history.

“With over 70% of the Yeezy Gap customers shopping with us for the first time, this partnership is unlocking the power of a new audience for Gap, Gen Z plus Gen X men from diverse backgrounds,” she said.