Retail
Amazon Style will open a store later this year at The Americana at Brand shopping destination, in greater Los Angeles.
Amazon Style will open a store later this year at The Americana at Brand shopping destination, in greater Los Angeles.
Greg Montijo/Courtesy Amazon
Now playing
01:01
Amazon is jumping into the in-store shopping apparel game
Standard Cognition
Now playing
02:22
This AI technology lets you skip the checkout line
Now playing
02:59
Mattel CEO: The company is in growth mode
WLFI
Now playing
03:12
Grocery price hikes: 'We're going to feel the effect for months'
Brook Joyner/CNN
Now playing
01:24
Watch the comedic saga around CVS receipts
Now playing
04:20
Neiman Marcus CEO on pandemic struggle and post-bankruptcy comeback
Now playing
03:27
Garnier: Time for beauty industry to 'change the game' on sustainability
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: A person shops in the meat section of a grocery store on November 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. U.S. consumer prices have increased solidly in the past few months on items such as food, rent, cars and other goods as inflation has risen to a level not seen in 30 years. The consumer-price index rose by 6.2 percent in October compared to one year ago. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: A person shops in the meat section of a grocery store on November 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. U.S. consumer prices have increased solidly in the past few months on items such as food, rent, cars and other goods as inflation has risen to a level not seen in 30 years. The consumer-price index rose by 6.2 percent in October compared to one year ago. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Now playing
01:36
Key inflation measure hits 39-year high
CNN
Now playing
02:48
Restaurants on the brink of closing again as Omicron cases surge
Walmart plans to make its $148 annual delivery option—called InHome— available to 30 million US households by the end of the new year, up from six million today. Walmart will also hire around 3,000 workers to deliver orders for InHome.
Walmart plans to make its $148 annual delivery option—called InHome— available to 30 million US households by the end of the new year, up from six million today. Walmart will also hire around 3,000 workers to deliver orders for InHome.
Wesley Hitt/Walmart
Now playing
01:07
See how Walmart can stock your kitchen when you're not home
Now playing
01:08
American Girl reveals its first Chinese American 'Girl of the Year'
Evette American Doll
Evette American Doll
CNN
Now playing
02:27
A more diverse selection of dolls is coming our way
CNN
Now playing
02:17
Robberies continue to plague retail stores across the country
Now playing
02:35
Retailers want you to shop in stores this year (and they have a point)
With Christmas only one day away, holiday shoppers make a last-minute trip to the Macy's flagship department store in Midtown, Manhattan on December 24, 2020 in New York City. Despite persisting social distancing recommendations and many turning to online retailers, large crowds filled the streets of New York City's commercial districts Thursday.
With Christmas only one day away, holiday shoppers make a last-minute trip to the Macy's flagship department store in Midtown, Manhattan on December 24, 2020 in New York City. Despite persisting social distancing recommendations and many turning to online retailers, large crowds filled the streets of New York City's commercial districts Thursday.
Scott Heins/Getty Images
Now playing
01:44
Attention holiday shoppers: Buy now before it is out of stock
With Christmas only one day away, holiday shoppers make a last-minute trip to the Macy's flagship department store in Midtown, Manhattan on December 24, 2020 in New York City. Despite persisting social distancing recommendations and many turning to online retailers, large crowds filled the streets of New York City's commercial districts Thursday.
With Christmas only one day away, holiday shoppers make a last-minute trip to the Macy's flagship department store in Midtown, Manhattan on December 24, 2020 in New York City. Despite persisting social distancing recommendations and many turning to online retailers, large crowds filled the streets of New York City's commercial districts Thursday.
Scott Heins/Getty Images
Now playing
01:08
The supply chain crisis isn't slowing down Walmart
New York CNN Business —  

Delivery is a shopper’s dream — but it’s an expensive hassle for businesses, even for mega-corporations like Target. So stores are trying to entice shoppers to split the baby: Come to the store and someone will deliver the items … to your car.

To persuade customers to do that, Target is sweetening its curbside pickup offering. Beginning this fall, the retailer will begin testing an option at select locations to add a Starbucks order for customers picking up items or making a return — without having to leave their car. Target said the changes were prompted by more customers using the contact-less shopping option, which grew 60% in its most recent quarter.

Adding a Starbucks (SBUX) order to curbside pickups has been a “top request” from customers, Target said. The retailer has a decades-long licensing partnership with Starbucks (SBUX) allowing it to run branded coffee shops within its stores.

To use the new feature, shoppers planning a pick up or return can place a Starbucks order in the Target app and indicate when they’re “on their way” to ensure a fresh drink or food item. A Target employee will deliver the Starbucks order and Target items to the customers’ car. The option is also available to customers completing returns through the Target app.

Another feature Target (TGT) is testing is expanding its “backup item” options on order pickups, which offers customers the ability to choose a secondary item if their first choice isn’t available, beyond food and beverage orders. Since it’s been in use, Target (TGT) has “successfully substituted backup items 98% of the time.”

Target has expanded curbside services in recent months, including letting customers pick up alcohol, adding a “shopping partner” feature that allows someone else to pickup a shopper’s order and expanded its partnership with same-day delivery service Shipt.

In its most recent earnings, Target pointed out that adding these services has expanded sales more then ten-fold since 2019, amounting to $1.4 billion in the third quarter 2021 alone.