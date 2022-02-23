Food and Drink
Groundbreaking PepsiCo CEO on work/life balance_00015829.png
Groundbreaking PepsiCo CEO on work/life balance_00015829.png
Now playing
05:53
Groundbreaking PepsiCo CEO on work/life balance
Tim Hortons
Now playing
01:01
Justin Bieber donuts help boost Tim Hortons sales
Now playing
04:15
Kellogg's CEO on navigating inflation to keep brands on shelves
The jumbotron reads "Super Bowl LVI Bound" after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
The jumbotron reads "Super Bowl LVI Bound" after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Now playing
01:35
Your Super Bowl party is going to cost a lot more this year
WLFI
Now playing
03:12
Grocery price hikes: 'We're going to feel the effect for months'
Courtesy Bud Light NEXT
Now playing
03:16
Get an exclusive look at how Bud Light's zero-carb beer is brewed
Now playing
01:01
See M&Ms' beloved characters' new look
Now playing
02:55
Grocery stores are struggling to stock their shelves. Here's why
CNN
Now playing
02:48
Restaurants on the brink of closing again as Omicron cases surge
Reuters
Now playing
01:23
There is a candy cane shortage in the US this year
Everywhereist.com/Geraldine DeRuiter
Now playing
02:13
'With a side of regret': Michelin star restaurant gets terrible review
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 10: Pallets of Coke-Cola cans wait to the filled at a Coco-Cola bottling plant on February 10, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Current Coke president James Quincey will become CEO on May 1. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 10: Pallets of Coke-Cola cans wait to the filled at a Coco-Cola bottling plant on February 10, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Current Coke president James Quincey will become CEO on May 1. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
George Frey/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Now playing
02:45
This is how Coca-Cola comes up with new flavors
Richard Bensinger, left, who is advising unionization efforts, along with baristas Casey Moore, right, Brian Murray, second from left, and Jaz Brisack, second from right, discuss their efforts to unionize three Buffalo-area stores, inside the movements headquarters on Oct. 28, 2021 in Buffalo, N.Y. The National Labor Relations Board is scheduled to count ballots Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, from union elections held at three separate Starbucks stores in the Buffalo area. Around 111 Starbucks workers from the three stores were eligible to vote by mail starting last month.
Richard Bensinger, left, who is advising unionization efforts, along with baristas Casey Moore, right, Brian Murray, second from left, and Jaz Brisack, second from right, discuss their efforts to unionize three Buffalo-area stores, inside the movements headquarters on Oct. 28, 2021 in Buffalo, N.Y. The National Labor Relations Board is scheduled to count ballots Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, from union elections held at three separate Starbucks stores in the Buffalo area. Around 111 Starbucks workers from the three stores were eligible to vote by mail starting last month.
Carolyn Thompson/AP
Now playing
02:06
Starbucks employees at New York store vote to unionize
Now playing
02:37
This company wants to cut your grocery bill in half
Now playing
04:00
Chipotle raised its prices and made $2 billion in the third quarter
Now playing
02:10
Food waste apps are battling to sell your leftovers
New York CNN Business —  

Pepsi is putting a whole new meaning into the soft drink.

In what the company describes its “most ambitious feat yet,” Pepsi (PEP)Co announced Wednesday a first-of-its-kind nitrogen-infused cola that has a creamier and smoother taste compared to traditional carbonated sodas. The beverage, called Nitro Pepsi (PEP), is being released in the United States on March 28 and comes in regular and vanilla flavors.

Nitrogen is more commonly used in beer and coffee drinks, like Starbucks’ wildly successful cold brews, as nitrogen gas creates a silky, foamy texture. But since those come out of taps, Pepsi had to come up with a way to maintain the nitrogen in a can.

To solve that problem, Pepsi took a page from Guinness’ playbook and added a so-called widget at the bottom that creates a “frothy, foamy, smooth texture unique to Nitro Pepsi.” Guinness patented the widget about 50 years ago, and the nitrogen-filled capsule releases the gas when opened to create the stout’s signature foamy head.

Pepsi's new Nitro cola
Pepsi's new Nitro cola
Pepsi

Pepsi’s nitro cola also produces a foamy head when opening the can, so the company recommends a special way of drinking Nitro Pepsi: serving it without ice and not using the straw.

Nitro Pepsi, first announced in 2019, is aimed at attracting drinkers who don’t like carbonated drinks.

“While soda has been a beverage of choice for so many consumers over the past century, some people still cite heavy carbonation as a barrier to enjoying an ice-cold cola,” said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s vice president of marketing, in a press release. He added that Nitro Pepsi is a “huge leap forward for the cola category and will redefine cola for years to come.”

Nitro Pepsi is the latest entrant on the soda shelves as young people’s interest in them have been on the decline. New campaigns and product extensions, such as alcohol, could be a way to get potential customers to pay more attention.

For example, last week Coca-Cola released Starlight, a mysterious tasting soda inspired by space. Pepsi, meanwhile, has experimented with coffee-flavored drinks.