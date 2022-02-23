Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act, saying existing laws are enough to deal with protesters

Photos: Scenes from the Canadian trucker protests Protesters and police face each other as police move in to clear downtown Ottawa of protesters on Saturday, February 19. Hide Caption 1 of 40

A truck is towed away in front of Ottawa's Parliament Hill on February 19. Hide Caption 2 of 40

Police clear downtown Ottawa on February 19. Hide Caption 3 of 40

A protester's eyes are washed out after being affected by a chemical irritant fired by police on February 19. Hide Caption 4 of 40

People show their support for a trucker as he leaves downtown Ottawa on February 19. Hide Caption 5 of 40

A police officer watches as a truck leaves Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, February 18. Hide Caption 6 of 40

Police officers form a line as they push back protesters on February 18. Hide Caption 7 of 40

Mounted police move in to disperse protesters on February 18. Hide Caption 8 of 40

A man prepares a truck for towing in Ottawa on February 18. Hide Caption 9 of 40

A man is detained by police as protesters and supporters gather in downtown Ottawa on Thursday, February 17. Hide Caption 10 of 40

From left, protest leaders Eddie Stewart Cornell, Vincent Gircys and Daniel Bulford attend a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, February 16. Hide Caption 11 of 40

A police officer holds up a flyer that was being distributed to protesters in Ottawa on February 16. Police said they may arrest anyone blocking streets or assisting someone who is doing so. Hide Caption 12 of 40

Trucks and protesters block downtown streets near Canada's Parliament on Tuesday, February 15. Hide Caption 13 of 40