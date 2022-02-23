Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act, saying existing laws are enough to deal with protesters

Scenes from the Canadian trucker protests
Scenes from the Canadian trucker protests
A truck is towed away in front of Ottawa's Parliament Hill on February 19.
Police clear downtown Ottawa on February 19.
A protester's eyes are washed out after being affected by a chemical irritant fired by police on February 19.
People show their support for a trucker as he leaves downtown Ottawa on February 19.
A police officer watches as a truck leaves Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, February 18.
Police officers form a line as they push back protesters on February 18.
Mounted police move in to disperse protesters on February 18.
A man prepares a truck for towing in Ottawa on February 18.
A man is detained by police as protesters and supporters gather in downtown Ottawa on Thursday, February 17.
From left, protest leaders Eddie Stewart Cornell, Vincent Gircys and Daniel Bulford attend a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, February 16.
Trucks and protesters block downtown streets near Canada's Parliament on Tuesday, February 15.
A truck convoy departs Coutts, Alberta, after blocking the highway at the US border crossing on Tuesday, February 15.