Happy Twosday! Don't miss out celebrating the coolest date of the decade

(CNN) Good things come in twos. At least this Tuesday it does.

The date is February 22, 2022. When you write it, 2/22/22, it's a palindrome, meaning it reads the same forward and backward. It also falls on a Tuesday, which is now referred to as Twosday.

It's the most exceptional date in over a decade, according to palindrome enthusiast Aziz Inan. He's a professor of electrical engineering at the University of Portland in Oregon, and he has been studying palindrome dates for over 14 years.

It's a ubiquitous palindrome date because it's a palindrome when it's written in the United States format of month, day, year, and the format most other countries follow of day, month, year, Inan said.

"I feel that these dates have magical power in terms of getting people's attention, no matter what age," he said.