Dashcam video leads to arrest in killing of Uber driver

(CNN) An Uber driver found dead near Pittsburgh was robbed and killed by her passenger, with key moments of the incident recorded on the car's dash camera and leading to an arrest, according to a criminal complaint.

Police were called to a wooded area last Saturday, where they recovered the body of Christina Spicuzza, 38, with a single gunshot wound to the head, authorities said in the complaint. Spicuzza had been reported missing by her family a day earlier, when she failed to return, police said in a news release.

An Amazon driver spotted Spicuzza's body and called authorities, Allegheny County Police Assistant Superintendent Victor Joseph said at a news conference Saturday announcing the arrest. "It was approximately 40 feet I believe off the roadway. It was actually on the other side of a creek at a little plateau area in a wooded area. It was within a few hundred yards of a residential neighborhood."

The driver's cellphone and dash camera were missing from the car, detectives with the Allegheny County police department said in the criminal complaint.

A passerby found Spicuzza's discarded cellphone nearby and turned it over to police, who used data it contained to trace her movements the night she disappeared, and reviewed recent calls, the complaint stated. Detectives also conferred with Uber about their records from that night, the complaint showed.

Calvin Crew

