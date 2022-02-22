Bronx man indicted for hate crimes after allegedly punching Hispanic woman in face and yelling anti-Hispanic slurs, Brooklyn DA says

(CNN) A Bronx man was indicted for hate crimes Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted a woman and yelled anti-Hispanic slurs at her, according to prosecutors.

The victim, a 72-year-old woman, was allegedly assaulted while speaking in Spanish and English on the phone on January 18, the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office said.

The woman was waiting for a train in a subway station when the defendant, Lamont Dinkins, 43, allegedly cursed at her, saying, "Stop speaking in Spanish, you Spanish b*tch," the DA's office said in a news release.

Dinkins then allegedly punched the woman repeatedly in the face and head before boarding a southbound R train, according to the news release. He was arrested at the Barclays Center, which was the next stop.

Dinkins was indicted for hate crimes Tuesday. He is charged with second-degree assault, second-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault as a hate crime, third-degree assault, third-degree menacing as a hate crime, third-degree menacing and second-degree aggravated harassment.

