Here's what you need to know about 5G

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 09: UFC commentator Joe Rogan announces the fighters during a ceremonial weigh in for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena on July 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Apple's Face ID will soon work when you're wearing a mask. We put it to the test

Apple says the new update focuses on features around users' eyes to unlock an iPhone with FaceID.

Slack CEO: 'Days of 9 to 5, Monday to Friday are over'

New York CNN Business —

Slack went down for many users Tuesday morning, throwing off companies that rely on the popular workplace communication platform just as workers returned from the extended holiday weekend.

“We’re investigating the issue where Slack is not loading for some users,” the company said on its status page around 9:30 am ET. Issues persisted for some users throughout the morning.

Slack (WORK) and similar services emerged as essential tools for office workers to stay connected to their colleagues during the pandemic. The company serves major companies including Netflix, Uber and Target, as well as government agencies such as the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Many news organizations, including CNN, also rely on the platform. Slack (WORK) was acquired by Salesforce (CRM) last year.

“Slack is down which means work is canceled,” one Twitter user joked Tuesday. Others joked that they worried they had been fired, before realizing it was just an outage.

Outage tracking website Down Detector showed problem reports about Slack spiking around 9:30 am ET, before tapering off slightly.

About an hour after the outage was confirmed, some users began reporting that their service had resumed, especially on the mobile app. However, Slack said others were still unable to load the platform and it was continuing to investigate the issue as of 11:30 am ET.

Just after noon ET, Slack said it was “seeing signs of improvement.” The company encouraged users to reload the service or, if that doesn’t work, to do a cache reset.

“We’re still monitoring the situation,” it said. “We’ll confirm once this issue is fully resolved.”