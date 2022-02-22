Latest in tech
Now playing
03:31
Slack CEO: 'Days of 9 to 5, Monday to Friday are over'
Apple says the new update focuses on features around users' eyes to unlock an iPhone with FaceID.
Apple says the new update focuses on features around users' eyes to unlock an iPhone with FaceID.
Hazel Tang/CNN
Now playing
02:40
Apple's Face ID will soon work when you're wearing a mask. We put it to the test
Wordle internet word game
Wordle internet word game
Brook Joyner/CNN
Now playing
01:59
NY Times faces controversy after making changes to Wordle
Coins representing crypto currency of bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, monero, ripple, dash, on a dark background, a pattern of coins. Business, finance and technology concept.
Coins representing crypto currency of bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, monero, ripple, dash, on a dark background, a pattern of coins. Business, finance and technology concept.
Adobe Stock
Now playing
02:56
Cryptocurrencies take Hollywood, sports and politics by storm
Samsung
Now playing
02:31
See Samsung's Galaxy S22 smartphone lineup
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 09: UFC commentator Joe Rogan announces the fighters during a ceremonial weigh in for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena on July 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 09: UFC commentator Joe Rogan announces the fighters during a ceremonial weigh in for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena on July 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images/FILE
Now playing
03:33
Here's why Joe Rogan is so popular
Relativity Space Terran 1
Relativity Space Terran 1
Relativity Space
Now playing
04:10
Startup jumping into space race with 3D printed rockets
Alex Burkan
Now playing
01:27
YouTuber creates world's first real-life retractable lightsaber
hnk ces 2022 smart home interoperability matter samsung smart things _00001129.png
hnk ces 2022 smart home interoperability matter samsung smart things _00001129.png
Now playing
03:22
Smart homes see big breakthrough at CES 2022
THOR Industries
Now playing
01:22
Watch self-propelled electric RV you can park remotely
Now playing
01:19
Here's what you need to know about 5G
Reuters
Now playing
01:07
Early Olympics attendees eat noodles served from ceiling
Indy Autonomous Challenge
Now playing
01:18
Watch this self-driving racecar goes 173 mph with no human driver inside
BMW
Now playing
00:53
Watch this BMW change colors
The Bird Buddy smart bird feeder
The Bird Buddy smart bird feeder
Bird Buddy
Now playing
02:16
This high-tech bird feeder takes bird watching to the next level
Sony
Now playing
01:23
Sony explores steering into EV market
New York CNN Business —  

Slack went down for many users Tuesday morning, throwing off companies that rely on the popular workplace communication platform just as workers returned from the extended holiday weekend.

“We’re investigating the issue where Slack is not loading for some users,” the company said on its status page around 9:30 am ET. Issues persisted for some users throughout the morning.

Slack (WORK) and similar services emerged as essential tools for office workers to stay connected to their colleagues during the pandemic. The company serves major companies including Netflix, Uber and Target, as well as government agencies such as the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Many news organizations, including CNN, also rely on the platform. Slack (WORK) was acquired by Salesforce (CRM) last year.

“Slack is down which means work is canceled,” one Twitter user joked Tuesday. Others joked that they worried they had been fired, before realizing it was just an outage.

Outage tracking website Down Detector showed problem reports about Slack spiking around 9:30 am ET, before tapering off slightly.

About an hour after the outage was confirmed, some users began reporting that their service had resumed, especially on the mobile app. However, Slack said others were still unable to load the platform and it was continuing to investigate the issue as of 11:30 am ET.

Just after noon ET, Slack said it was “seeing signs of improvement.” The company encouraged users to reload the service or, if that doesn’t work, to do a cache reset.

“We’re still monitoring the situation,” it said. “We’ll confirm once this issue is fully resolved.”