FDA inspectors found live and dead rodents, 'putrid odor' and droppings 'too numerous to count' at Family Dollar distribution facility, report says

(CNN) A US Food and Drug Administration inspection report gives graphic details about a significant rat infestation at a Family Dollar stores distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas.

On Friday, the FDA warned that that various products bought within the past year from Family Dollar stores may be contaminated and unsafe to use.

Also Friday, Family Dollar issued a voluntary recall of certain items that were sold after January 1, 2021, at hundreds of stores throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee, according to a news release. The company said it wasn't aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to the recall.

The 22-page FDA inspection report, acquired by CNN on Tuesday, describes a dirty, rat-infested facility where merchandise including human and animal food was stored. The inspectors note that they observed "rodent evidence, including live rodents, dead rodents of various states of decay, rodent excreta pellets ... gnawings, nesting, and odors indicative of rodents throughout the entirety" of the facility.

The FDA report says Family Dollar has been aware of the rodent problem since at least January 2020. The general manager told inspectors that when there was a fire drill in October, "dozens of rats could be seen running around the facility due to the loud and sustained sound of the fire alarm," the report said. Because the stench from the rodents was so bad in one part of the facility, the company even stopped using a breakroom and an inventory control center, the report said.

