You should be eating citrus this month

This month, food writer Casey Barber thinks it's time to eat winter citrus. Stay tuned for her March recipe selection, and for all the months that follow.

(CNN) Who else needs a pick-me-up as we move through the last few weeks of winter? While a beach vacation might not be possible for everyone, you can always get a taste of sunny weather in the form of citrus.

Though these fruits might make you think of summer lemonade and margaritas on the patio, winter is the perfect time to be enjoying them. It's peak season for harvesting many citrus varieties, according to Camelia Miller, fourth-generation owner of Twin Peaks Orchards in Newcastle, California.

In California and Florida -- the two states where most citrus fruits are grown in the United States -- the climate conditions mimic that of the Mediterranean and southern Asia, with warm summers and mild winters.

Before overnight shipping and instant grocery delivery was the norm, it was a splurge to have oranges and other citrus fruits sent from these areas to the colder regions of the US during the winter -- a tradition that persists to this day. (Count this writer in as someone who vividly remembers getting boxes of Indian River oranges shipped from her grandparents in Florida to her college dorm in Pennsylvania.)

All citrus varieties have high levels of vitamin C, antioxidants and flavonoids that are natural cold and flu fighters. "Citrus naturally produces those essential things," Miller said. "Nature's kind of figured it out."