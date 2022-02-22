TOPSHOT - Members of Afghanistan's national girls football team arrive at the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) in Lahore on September 15, 2021, a month after the hardline Taliban swept back into power officials said. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Arif ALI has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [team arrive] instead of [dressed in burqas]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ARIF ALI/AFP/Getty Images