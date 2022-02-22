International football news
TOPSHOT - Chelsea fans wave flags ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg football match between Chelsea and Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in London, England on April 18, 2012. AFP PHOTO/ LLUIS GENE (Photo by Lluis GENE / AFP) (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)
Barcelona's Alexia Putellas celebrates her penalty goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League final between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona in Gothenburg, Sweden, on May 16, 2021. - - Sweden OUT (Photo by Bjorn LARSSON ROSVALL / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by BJORN LARSSON ROSVALL/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates with the World Cup trophy following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
PAMPLONA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 07: Adnan Januzaj of Real Sociedad celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga Santander match between CA Osasuna and Real Sociedad at Estadio El Sadar on November 07, 2021 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
BRUGGE, BELGIUM - NOVEMBER 04: Axel Witsel of Borussia Dortmund looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group F stage match between Club Brugge KV and Borussia Dortmund at Jan Breydel Stadium on November 04, 2020 in Brugge, Belgium. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Members of Afghanistan's national girls football team arrive at the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) in Lahore on September 15, 2021, a month after the hardline Taliban swept back into power officials said. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Arif ALI has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [team arrive] instead of [dressed in burqas]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)
International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino speaks during a press briefing closing a meeting of the FIFA executive council on January 10, 2017 at FIFA headquarters in Zurich. FIFA's ruling council on January 10, 2017 unanimously approved an expansion of the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams in 2026. / AFP / Michael BUHOLZER (Photo credit should read MICHAEL BUHOLZER/AFP via Getty Images)
16 Dec 1998: Peter Schmeichel in goal for Manchester United against Chelsea in the FA Carling Premiership match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. The game ended 1-1. \ Mandatory Credit: Alex Livesey /Allsport
Former French football player Lilian Thuram controls the ball at a football field during his visit to Alemao shantytown complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on March 15, 2014. Llilian Thuram, winner of FIFA World Cup in 1998, and president of the Lilian Thuram Foundation aiming at education against racism, is in Rio on a week-long campaign of the Rio Art Museum (MAR). AFP PHOTO / YASUYOSHI CHIBA (Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
NORWICH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Kaide Gordon of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Norwich City and Liverpool at Carrow Road on September 21, 2021 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
CNN —  

Chelsea continued its Champions League title defense with a 2-0 victory against Lille in the sides’ last 16 game at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz’s header inside the first eight minutes opened the scoring for Chelsea on Tuesday, before Christian Pulisic wrapped up the win when he finished off a break by N’Golo Kante midway through the second half.

The victory gives Chelsea a healthy advantage ahead of the second leg at Lille on March 16.

“I think we didn’t play our best football, it was hard,” Havertz told BT Sport. “We could not get, I think, the aggression on the pitch that we used to have in the last few weeks.”

Before his goal, Havertz had two chances to give Chelsea an early lead, first as he tried to convert a cross from César Azpilicueta, then again when he had a shot saved by Lille goalkeeper Léo Jardim.

The German international, who scored the winner in last year’s Champions League final against Manchester City, eventually got his goal moments later when he headed past Jardim from Hakim Ziyech’s corner.

READ: Mo Salah strikes to cap Liverpool late show against Inter Milan in Champions League

Pulisic celebrates scoring Chelsea's second goal against Lille.
Lille, the defending champion in France’s Ligue Un but currently eleventh in the table, settled into the game after Havertz’s goal, but failed to produce a clear goal-scoring chance in the first half.

Chelsea continued to control the game in the second half. The Blues doubled their lead just after the hour mark, when Kante drove the ball towards Lille’s box and passed to Pulisic, who chipped the ball into the back of the net.

Having won the Club World Cup earlier this month, Chelsea now has a chance to win more silverware this weekend against Liverpool in the EFL Cup final.

READ: Kylian Mbappe scores last-gasp winner against Real Madrid after Lionel Messi misses penalty for PSG

In Tuesday’s other game, Villarreal and Juventus drew 1-1 following Dani Parejo’s second-half equalizer for the Spanish side. That was after Dusan Vlahovic, making his Champions League debut, had scored just 33 seconds into the match to give Juventus the lead. The teams also meet again on March 16 to determine who progresses to the quarterfinals.