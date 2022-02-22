CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value, but does not review all financial companies or all available financial offers. We may receive compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com, and this compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Whether you’re looking for time on the beach or a stroll down a seaside boardwalk, Puerto Vallarta could be the perfect getaway. Better yet, with cheap flights to Puerto Vallarta, a much-needed vacation could be closer than you think.

This week, flight deal website Thrifty Traveler alerted its Premium members to cheap flights to Puerto Vallarta (PVR) from gateways all around the US. The cheapest round-trip flights we’re seeing are from Los Angeles (LAX) for just over $200.

Perhaps best of all, many of the cheapest fares we’re seeing fall in late February into March 2022. In other words, if you don’t yet have spring break travel plans, this could be a great opportunity to snag a relatively last-minute getaway to Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Colorful flags line a street in the town of Sayulita in Mexico. Getty Images

The cheapest flights are with American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Aeromexico and JetBlue Airways and vary, depending on where you’re traveling from. While some of the itineraries are nonstop, others require a stop in at least one direction. Plus, keep in mind that some of the cheapest fares are in basic economy, which means you’ll need to pay for extras such as checked luggage and seat selection. Check the fare details of your ticket before purchasing to see what’s included.

Keep in mind that even if you feel comfortable traveling right now, Covid-19 restrictions may change at any moment. At this time, Mexico is open to travelers, and there is no need for a negative PCR test or quarantine on arrival. However, you must register on the Mexico Vuela Seguro Platform and show your QR code upon arrival in Mexico. You can find the full rules here. Remember, too, that you’ll need to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test result taken no more than one day before departure in order to return home.

Here are some examples of the cheap Puerto Vallarta flights you can book right now.

Los Angeles to Puerto Vallarta for $203.91 round trip Priceline

This itinerary is perfect for a quick weekend break to Puerto Vallarta. Fly from Los Angeles on Friday afternoon and return on Monday night with American Airlines nonstop in both directions.

Dallas to Puerto Vallarta for $203.91 round trip Priceline

Another nonstop itinerary, this round-trip flight will take you from Dallas to Puerto Vallarta for just more than $200.

Austin to Puerto Vallarta for $204.91 round trip Priceline

This itinerary is a bargain, but you’ll fly in a mix of both basic economy and standard economy — so be prepared to pay extra for some parts of the experience.

New York City to Puerto Vallarta for $271.91 round trip Priceline

Fly on JetBlue’s new nonstop flight from JFK to Puerto Vallarta for less than $300 round trip.

Charlotte to Puerto Vallarta for $275.01 round trip Priceline

This one-stop itinerary with American will get you to the sunny Pacific coast of Mexico for just $275.

Miami to Puerto Vallarta for $264.11 round trip Priceline

Fly with Aeromexico from Miami to Puerto Vallarta for $264 round trip, noting that you’ll have to stop once in each direction of travel.

Fresno to Puerto Vallarta for $274.61 round trip Priceline

This Fresno itinerary requires one stop in each direction and is operated by United and Delta on the outbound and return, respectively. But, for only $274 round trip, it’s a great deal.

Philadelphia to Puerto Vallarta for $246.51 round trip Priceline

Fly from Philly to PVR for less than $250 return — the perfect spring break flights for a week away in the sun.

Where to stay in Puerto Vallarta

Once you arrive in Puerto Vallarta, you’ll need to find a place to rest your head. Thankfully, the destination has plenty to offer — especially when it comes to using your points for a free hotel stay.

Here are some hotel options to consider before you head off on your much-needed vacation.

The Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta Hyatt

This all-inclusive property features its own private beach dubbed Las Estacas. Within the property itself, you’ll be able to dine away at 10 on-site restaurants, bars and lounges. While it’s got its own beach, the property also has five infinity pools. As with other Hyatt Ziva properties, this one is family-friendly, making it the perfect spot to bring the kids as well.

The property typically costs 20,000 World of Hyatt points per night — and remember, that includes all your food and drink at this all-inclusive hotel. The quickest way to accrue World of Hyatt points is via the hotel’s credit card, the World of Hyatt Credit Card. Currently, the card comes with a sign-up bonus of up to 60,000 points — you’ll get 30,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first three months plus up to 30,000 additional points by earning double points per dollar spent for the first six months from account opening.

The W Punta de Mita Marriott

Located about 40 minutes from the Puerto Vallarta airport you’ll find the W Punta de Mita, a beachfront resort. At the hotel, you’ll find “Chevycheria,” the hotels’ thatch-roof beach bar, the stunning WET Deck swimming pool and an on-site spa. There are 119 guest rooms at the property, including 13 suites.

The W Punta de Mita is a Category 7 hotel within the Marriott Bonvoy program, meaning you can expect to pay 50,000 points per night on off-peak dates, 60,000 points per night on standard dates or 70,000 points per night on peak dates. With the welcome bonus offer from the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, you can earn 75,000 Bonvoy points after making $3,000 in purchases within the first three months after opening the account.

The Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort Hilton

This all-inclusive resort features 11 restaurants and bars as well as two pools, its own private beach and a full-service spa. So, not only will you have plenty to keep you busy — and well-fed — at the hotel, but it’s just a short jaunt to all the town of Puerto Vallarta has to offer. You can visit the town’s restaurants, shops, galleries and more within 15 minutes.

The Hilton Honors program no longer publishes an award chart. However, for much of the February and March travel dates for which we’re seeing the lowest airfare, you can expect to spend 80,000 Hilton Honors points per night. Keep in mind this rates includes all of your food and drinks at the all-inclusive resort. You could consider using a free night reward certificate earned from a credit card such as the Hilton Honors American Express Card for a free night with no need to redeem any of your points. The card’s current welcome bonus offer means you can earn 70,000 Hilton points as well as a free night reward certificate after spending $1,000 on the card within the first three months.

How to book your flights

If your mind is now set on the idea of heading to Puerto Vallarta, make sure you book your flight the right way in order to maximize what you’re getting for your purchase. For instance, there are a number of credit cards that earn extra rewards or perks when you book travel with them.

Widely considered the best card for booking flights is The Platinum Card® from American Express. You’ll earn 5 points for every dollar you spend on flights booked directly with an airline or via Amex Travel when you use the Amex Platinum. So if you book the $275.01 round-trip flight from Charlotte to Puerto Vallarta directly with American Airlines, you’ll earn 1,375 points from Amex, plus points in American’s AAdvantage program.

Alternatively, you could book these flights with a card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, which earns 3 points per dollar on travel, including flights, and 5 points total on air travel if you purchase through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Then, when you’re ready to book your hotel, you can use the same card to earn 3 points for hotel and home rental bookings, or 10 points total when booking through Ultimate Rewards.

And if you’re planning to book with an online travel agency like Priceline, remember to book your flights with a credit card that earns points on all travel, not just travel booked directly with airlines or via an issuer’s booking portal.

