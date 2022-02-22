At its most basic, laundry is pretty simple: Put clothes in washer, put clothes in dryer, fold. But, pardon the pun, there is almost always some wrinkle — a stain here, a lingering odor there — that requires you to do more than just the basic wash-dry-fold.
Our laundry expert, Jolie Kerr, has more than a decade of experience in the field of fabric care — if something is in need of washing, or a stain needs to be removed, chances are she knows how to do it. To inform this collection of articles, she calls upon her extensive knowledge and seeks out other experts to help you choose the right products and tools for the job. Here are Kerr’s guides to how to clean everything and how to organize everything too.