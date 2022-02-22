At its most basic, laundry is pretty simple: Put clothes in washer, put clothes in dryer, fold. But, pardon the pun, there is almost always some wrinkle — a stain here, a lingering odor there — that requires you to do more than just the basic wash-dry-fold.

Our laundry expert, Jolie Kerr, has more than a decade of experience in the field of fabric care — if something is in need of washing, or a stain needs to be removed, chances are she knows how to do it. To inform this collection of articles, she calls upon her extensive knowledge and seeks out other experts to help you choose the right products and tools for the job. Here are Kerr’s guides to how to clean everything and how to organize everything too.

Oxo Good Grips Folding Sweater Drying Rack Amazon After washing your sweaters, you'll want to lay if flat to air dry. This tool helps you do just that, and it folds up for easy storage. $17.99 at Amazon

Tide Pods Coldwater Clean Tide Pods Coldwater Clean Amazon Switching to cold water is a shift in the way we do laundry, and these Tide Pods are not only specifically for that purpose, but make sure you're using the exact right amount of detergent, an error lots of people make. $21.99 at Target

Muchfun Fine Mesh Laundry Bags for Delicates Fine Mesh Laundry Bags for Delicates Amazon One of our experts recommends using a mesh lingerie washing bag to extend the life of sports bras, adding that, “removing the cups from sports bras will also help to keep their shape and stay in great condition.” $10.99 $6.99 at Amazon

Reliable

Reliable Dash Portable Garment Steamer Reliable Dash Portable Garment Steamer Bed, Bath & Beyond The Dash steamer features an ironing soleplate that can be used for pressing when steaming alone isn’t enough. It is small and lightweight enough to toss into a gym bag so you can freshen up your post-workout outfit before heading to work or out for dinner, or to pack in luggage when traveling. $49 at Amazon

