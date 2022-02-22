Today, you’ll find deals on Burrow home mattresses and furniture, a discounted Garmin fitness tracker and savings on outdoor gear for all your spring travels. All that and more, below.

$829.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Jacob Krol/CNN

If you’ve fully invested in making your home an Amazon integrated space, the Amazon Fire TV can be a great addition to your lineup. On sale at an all time low price of $499.99, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better deal on a TV this size. During our test, we appreciated the Amazon’s Fire TV easy to use library of content and the 65” version comes upgraded with Dolby Vision capabilities to make viewing even more immersive.

Save with code PREZ22

Burrow

For President’s Day, Burrow is offering up to $600 sitewide so that you can save on everything from luxurious sofas and sturdy bed frames to plush mattresses and sheet sets. Plus, they’re throwing in free shipping on all orders so you can spend your dollars on things that you actually want.

$399.99 $249.99 at Solo

Solo Stove Bonfire Solo Stove

Whether you’re looking to toast some s’mores on a chilly night or create an outdoor gathering space for friends and family, the Solo Stove has got you covered. We tested Solo Stove’s Yukon model and loved that we could enjoy a hearty fire without inhaling heavy smoke. This bonfire model is a more compact version that’s perfect for those who are looking to get the most out of even the smallest outdoor spaces.

$349.99 $199 at Amazon

Garmin Venu Garmin

If, like many, you headed into 2022 with the goal to focus on your health and wellness, you may have thought about picking up a fitness tracker or watch. However, the ones with all the bells and whistles can over come at a hefty cost. Now, you can snag this Garmin Venu for $150. Equipped to track your sleep habits, stress levels and daily workouts, this watch is like having a personal trainer right on your wrist.

Mystery Box Sale

Hedley and Bennet

Let the professionals at Hedley & Bennett pick out a beautiful apron for you for nearly half off. The brand’s mystery box deal includes limited editions styles and never before seen aprons, but only while supplies last. Hurry over to Hedley & Bennett to secure your stylish surprise apron now.

More deals to shop

• Keep your cards organized with this compact and stylish Kate Spade wrislet for $49.

• This all-purpose and durable Granite Gear Bourbonite Pack is 51% off today only at REI.

• Save $54 on this colorful version of our loved Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Blanket.

• Use code MORE during Gap’s 24 hour flash sale to save an extra 60% on sale items.

• Looking to make your space a little more mellow? This Vitrui Stone Diffuser will fill your space with your favorite oil scents and is beautiful enough to leave out all the time.

• Great device protection can be hard to come by. For today only, you can save 22% when you buy any two products from Otterbox or Lifeproof.

• Need a new work from home workhorse? Grab the Acer Spin 713 13.5” Chromebook for $250 while supplies last

• The Cast-Iron Family bundle is a great way to spruce up your cookware cabinet and now you can nab it for $90 off.

• Already planning for warmer days? The Eno Doublenack Hammock is perfect for lounging in the great outdoors and is on sale for less than $24

• If you’re still sweating it out in your home gym, get ready to pump up with this set of Neoprene dumbells from Amazon.

Deals you may have missed

Up to 70% off select Outlet items

REI

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors this season, head over to REI first. The major outdoor retailer just discounted a huge selection of gear in the Outlet for up to 70% off, so you can save on everything you need for your next adventure. A few highlights: savings on Timbuk2 bags, Marmot jackets, yoga mats and sunglasses — to name just a few of the stellar deals happening now.

Presidents Day Sale

The Home Depot

At the mega home retailer’s Presidents Day sale, shoppers save big on thousands of items necessary to finish out winter and usher in spring, including mattresses, furniture, kitchen essentials, bedding and bath linens — plus lots of discounted appliances. It’s just the occasion you’ve been waiting for to revamp your home space.

$249 $189.99 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro Apple

Some of our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back at a great price on Amazon. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $189.99.

Presidents Day Sale

Casper Original Mattress Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to start the new year off with a new mattress. Casper is offering up to $595 off select mattresses, plus 10% off everything else, during the Presidents Day Sale. Use code PRESDAY22 to score savings on previous versions of the brand’s coveted mattresses, along with sheet sets, coverlets, pillows and blankets. Even a few bed frames and sleep masks are marked down.