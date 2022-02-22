As the West condemns Russia over Ukraine, Beijing strikes a different tone

Hong Kong (CNN) China's envoy to the United Nations on Monday called for "all parties" to exercise restraint and avoid "fueling tensions" in Ukraine, but stopped short of condemning the Kremlin's recognition of independence for two pro-Moscow regions in the east of the country.

Beijing is navigating a complex position as the crisis in Ukraine intensifies, as it attempts to balance deepening ties with Moscow with its practiced foreign policy of staunchly defending state sovereignty.

In a brief statement at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council Monday night, China's UN Ambassador Zhang Jun said Beijing welcomed and encouraged every effort for a diplomatic solution, adding that all concerns should be treated on the "basis of equality."

"The current situation in Ukraine is the result of many complex factors. China always makes its own position according to the merits of the matter itself. We believe that all countries should solve international disputes by peaceful means in line with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," Zhang said.

The security council meeting comes as world leaders desperately try to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine, which saw a rapid shift after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces into two breakaway Moscow-backed territories after recognizing them as independent -- a move Western officials suggest would provide a pretext to a broader invasion of Ukraine.

