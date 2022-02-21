$250,000 reward offered in search for missing 4-year-old who disappeared from a San Antonio playground

(CNN)The reward being offered for information to find Lina Sadar Khil, who went missing from a San Antonio playground in December, has increased to $250,000.
The Islamic Center of San Antonio is offering $200,000 for information leading to the girl's safe return. In addition, San Antonio CrimeStoppers said it will give "a guaranteed $50,000 reward, for this case only, for information resulting in the arrest or indictment of a suspect accused of any involvement in" Lina's disappearance.
Lina, who was three years old when she vanished, was last seen December 20 after her mother left her unattended for a period of time at the playground in her family's apartment complex. When the mother returned, her daughter was gone, police said.
Lina was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes, police said. She weighs 55 pounds, has brown eyes and straight brown hair with a light skin complexion.
San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus tweeted Saturday the department was still focused on finding Lina.
"There's been no pause in our efforts. SAPD continues to work with the FBI to find Lina Sardar Khil who went missing on Dec 20. The investigation is on-going. Pls report any info no matter how insignificant you may think it is. Call SAPD Missing Persons Section on 210 207-7660," McManus posted.
CNN affiliate WOIA reported Lina would have turned four Sunday, and a birthday celebration was held at the apartment complex where her family lives on Fredericksburg Road.
The child's family is among the Afghanistan refugees in San Antonio, and it is unclear when they arrived in the United States, according to CNN affiliate KSAT.
In December, McManus said due to the "suspicious nature" of Lina's disappearance, police were searching dumpsters and nearby cars as well as her apartment complex.
An FBI underwater search and evidence response team joined the search in early January.