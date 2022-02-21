$250,000 reward offered in search for missing 4-year-old who disappeared from a San Antonio playground

(CNN) The reward being offered for information to find Lina Sadar Khil, who went missing from a San Antonio playground in December, has increased to $250,000.

Lina, who was three years old when she vanished, was last seen December 20 after her mother left her unattended for a period of time at the playground in her family's apartment complex. When the mother returned, her daughter was gone, police said.

Lina was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes, police said. She weighs 55 pounds, has brown eyes and straight brown hair with a light skin complexion.

Read More