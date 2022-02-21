Closing arguments to begin in hate crimes trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killers

(CNN) Closing arguments are set to begin Monday in the federal hate crimes trial of the three White men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man who was killed while jogging near Brunswick, Georgia, two years ago.

After four days of testimony from 21 witnesses -- only one for the defense -- the government and defense teams rested their cases Friday.

Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan were accused of chasing down and killing Arbery, and in November, they were convicted in a state court of felony murder and other charges.

The jury in the federal trial will decide whether Arbery was killed because of the color of his skin. The three men are each charged with interference with rights -- a hate crime -- and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels also face charges related to the use of firearms during a violent crime.

The prosecution brought forth several witnesses last week who testified the men had used racial slurs in conversation or in texts and social media.

