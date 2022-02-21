The Winter Olympics don't really represent the world: Costs, climate and quotas keep the majority off the podium

(CNN) At 38, Benjamin Alexander became Jamaica's first ever alpine skier to compete in the Winter Olympics -- just six years after he first strapped on skis.

In his first few years in the sport, skiing with friends, he attracted a lot of attention.

Although the Summer Games are often heralded as a melting pot -- 11,417 athletes from 206 countries and regions across 33 sports participated in Tokyo 2020 -- the Winter Games are nowhere near as diverse, with 91 delegations taking part at Beijing 2022.

That's five times more than the number of teams represented in the first Winter Games in Chamonix, France in 1924.

But athletes from Africa, South Asia, as well as those from smaller island nations still find themselves struggling to qualify for competition in the Winter Olympics due to warmer climates, the prohibitively high cost of equipment, lack of infrastructure and limited opportunities to practice and compete.

And one athlete and his coaches that CNN interviewed for this story warn that continental quota systems that allowed countries and regions with smaller Winter Olympic delegations the opportunity to establish and expand in sliding sports in PyeongChang 2018 were scrapped ahead of Beijing, with a knock-on effect on African countries.

A push for diversity, with limited success

More countries are making their debut in the Winter Olympics.

Saudi Arabia and Haiti each sent an alpine skier to Beijing while Nigeria and Eritrea competed in the Winter Games for the second time after making their debut in PyeongChang 2018. In fact, eight African countries sent athletes to South Korea four years ago, a record number.

But just five African countries participated in this year's Games, where the medal tables were dominated by athletes from Europe, North America and Asia.

European and North American dominance in the Winter Games can in part be explained by the fact that their climates, where ice and snow are more plentiful, lend themselves to winter sports.

But climate isn't the only factor affecting Olympic participation -- when it comes to representation at the Winter Games, there is also a huge gap between wealthier and poorer nations.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) says it "aims to make success at the Games achievable by everyone."

It allocates a "substantial portion" of profit from the Games to athletes and coaches through individual National Olympic Committees (NOCs) as part of the Olympic Solidarity Plan to help "athletes and coaches from countries with the greatest financial need."

Some 429 athletes from 80 NOCs were awarded scholarships ahead of Beijing to "support qualification efforts," according to the IOC. But according to available data as of December 31, 2020, European athletes nabbed 70% of 404 scholarships awarded by the IOC before the Beijing Games. African athletes took home just 2.47% of those 404 scholarships. CNN has reached out to the IOC for clarity on where the remaining 25 scholarships were allocated.

Only NOCs "whose athletes had a proven winter sports track record" had access to the program, the IOC said.

Meanwhile, 236 athletes (139 men and 97 women) who received these individual athlete scholarships eventually qualified to take part in the Games.

Athletes in Europe benefited the most from these scholarships, receiving more than $5 million. Athletes in Asia received $955,003, the Americas $944,917, Oceania got $441,000 and Africa $177,000.

Scholarships make up just a part of Olympic Solidarity assistance programs designed jointly by the IOC and NOCs, which also direct funds -- derived from Olympic revenue -- towards training of coaches, sports administrators and promoting the Olympic values, according to the IOC.

CNN has reached out to the IOC for a further breakdown of funding.

Racial diversity not reflected

On a national level, the composition of delegations often isn't very racially diverse.

"There have been Black medalists from the US and Canada and from Germany. I don't know of any other Black medalists except for those three countries," Olympic historian Bill Mallon told CNN Sport.

Black athletes have proven crucial to Team USA's Olympic and Paralympic success in the Summer Games.

Prior to Beijing, the US has only had around 25 Black representatives on all of their various Winter Olympic teams, with over half of them in bobsledding, according to Mallon.

In 1988, Debi Thomas became Team USA's first Black Olympic Winter medalist, winning bronze in the ladies' figure skating competition, and Vonetta Flowers became the first Black athlete to ever win gold in the Winter Games, when she drove to victory in the two-woman bobsled with Jill Bakken in 2002.

Hockey player Jarome Iginla became the first Black man to win gold at the same Games when Canada triumphed over the US.

Four years later, speedskater Shani Davis became the first African American athlete to win an individual gold medal in Turin, Italy.

Overall, there have been a relatively small number of Black figure skaters, and they have rarely excelled at the Olympic level. Though she demonstrated technical excellence in her routines, Black French skater Surya Bonaly never won an Olympic medal.