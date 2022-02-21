NBA All-Star Game: LeBron James and Steph Curry put on a show in Team James victory over Team Durant

(CNN)LeBron James hit the game-winning shot on his return to Cleveland to give his team a 163-160 victory over Team Durant in the NBA All-Star Game.
Team James was given a target of 163 to win the game after Team Durant led by 139-138 going into the fourth quarter, with 24 points added to the leading score in memory of Kobe Bryant's old jersey number.
Steph Curry earned the new Kobe Bryant Trophy as the All-Star Game's most valuable player after hitting 50 points -- just two shy of Anthony Davis' all-time record -- and a new All-Star Game record 16 three-pointers.
Curry shattered the previous record of nine set by Paul George in 2016.
The Golden State Warriors guard and his All-Star game teammate James, who scored 24 points, were among the players honored at half time in the top 75 NBA players of all time, a list drawn up to celebrate the league's 75th anniversary.
"Steph, I mean, come on, man," James said. "This guy is from a different planet.
"He literally has an automatic sniper connected to his arm and, when he lets it go, not only himself but everybody on the floor, in the stands, on TV, on their phones, whatever you're watching on, you think it's going in every time.
"And nine times out of 10, sometimes 10 times out of 10, it does go in. So to be out there and watch that kid from Akron as well shoot the ball the way he shot it, it was unbelievable. It was pretty cool."
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo added another 30 points for Team James, with the Philadelphia 76ers' MVP candidate Joel Embiid leading Team Durant with 36 points.
Curry's game-high 50 included hitting a remarkable five threes in just over two minutes of play, as the Ohio-born guard put on a show in his home state.
"This trophy has a very special meaning, honoring Kobe and Gigi, everybody that was lost two years ago," Curry said of winning the Kobe Bryant Trophy.
Bryant and his daughter Gigi were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020.
"I'm very humbled, very blessed and I really appreciate it."