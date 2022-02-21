Michigan head coach Juwan Howard throws punch at end of college basketball game

(CNN) Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard threw a punch during postgame handshakes after his team's game against Wisconsin on Sunday.

Following the Michigan Wolverines' 77-63 loss against the Wisconsin Badgers, Howard and Wisconsin's head coach Greg Gard shook hands, and Howard could be seen saying something to Gard.

Gard grabbed Howard with his left hand to stop the Michigan coach from moving to the next person to shake hands with, which seemed to anger Howard.

After arguing for a few moments, the two were separated before another Wisconsin assistant began shouting at Howard.

Shortly after, Howard threw a punch towards a member of the Badgers coaching team, sparking pushing and shoving between both sets of players and staff.

