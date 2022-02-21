Eating veggies won't protect your heart, study says, but critics disagree

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Updated 12:19 AM ET, Mon February 21, 2022

Eating vegetables, especially cooked ones, won&#39;t protect your heart, a new study found, but critics call the findings questionable.
(CNN)Eating a plant-based diet has been shown to be very good for your heart and your overall health, as well as that of the planet. In fact, a recent study found a young person could live an additional 13 years by eating more vegetables and legumes, as well as whole grains, fruit and nuts.

Long life comes from eating right, studies say. Here&#39;s how to begin
Which makes the findings of a new analysis of the diets of nearly 400,000 UK adults published Monday in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition rather startling: Eating veggies, especially cooked ones, doesn't reduce your risk of heart disease over time.
    "Our large study did not find evidence for a protective effect of vegetable intake on the occurrence of CVD (cardiovascular disease)," said Qi Feng, an epidemiologist at the Nuffield Department of Population Health at the University of Oxford, in a statement.
      While the study found eating raw veggies could protect against heart disease, cooked vegetables did not. Any benefit went away when researchers factored in lifestyle factors such as physical activity, educational level, smoking, drinking, fruit intake, red and processed meat consumption, and use of mineral and vitamin supplements.
        "Instead, our analyses show that the seemingly protective effect of vegetable intake against CVD risk is very likely to be accounted for by bias ... related to differences in socioeconomic situation and lifestyle," Feng said.
        Not so fast, critics say

          Don't start celebrating yet, veggie haters. Experts in the UK and United States quickly took exception to the study's conclusion.
          How to start the Mediterranean diet — meal by meal
          "Although this study found that eating more vegetables wasn't associated with a lower risk of heart and circulatory diseases once other lifestyle and other factors were taken into account, that doesn't mean we should stop eating vegetables," said Victoria Taylor, a senior dietitian at the British Heart Foundation, in a statement.
          "There is good trial evidence that eating foods rich in fibre such as vegetables, can help lower weight, and improve levels of risk factors known to cause heart disease. The present observational study cannot overcome such evidence and its conclusions can be debated since the authors may have over adjusted for factors that account for lower intake of vegetables," said Naveed Sattar, a professor of cardiovascular and metabolic medicine at the University of Glasgow in Scotland, in a statement.
          "The results are not surprising. Picking out one single component and assuming just adding it to the diet, e.g., vegetables, is not likely to result in the desired effect," Alice Lichtenstein, director and senior scientist at Tufts University's Cardiovascular Nutrition Laboratory, told CNN in an email.
          "One thing that has become clear over the past decade is we should not be looking at single foods or nutrients, rather the whole dietary pattern," said Lichtenstein, who is also a Gershoff Professor of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University.

          Only 5 tablespoons of vegetables

          The study used data from the UK Biobank, a longitudinal study of nearly a half a million UK adults designed to investigate how genetics and environment contribute to many common diseases.
          People were asked at the beginning of the study how many raw and cooked vegetables they ate, and then followed for over 10 years to see if they developed heart disease.
